Listen: Thom Yorke made some music for a fashion label

#Radiohead
01.05.12 7 years ago

Don’t expect that ooncha ooncha music as models walk down the runway to this soundtrack: Thom Yorke gave license to the Rag & Bone fashion company for a couple previously unreleased tracks.

“Stuck Together” and “Twist” are all electronica based, heavy on the bips and beeps (and moans).

Here’s the catch: these guys have been around for a while, since September’s New York Fashion Week. It’s just that they made their way online just this week, thanks to @disco_naivete.

Heady. Pretty.

Radiohead’s on tour this winter/spring.

