UPDATED: Listen to Daft Punk in a rare radio interview

Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk very, extremely rarely, do interviews. Y’know, the mystery, and the helmets and all. But this week at least one of them spoke in an interview with Australia’s Triple J Radio, talking mostly on single “Get Lucky” featuring Pharrell Williams and Chic’s Nile Rodgers.

Or at least, that was probably Daft Punk speaking. For such recluses outside of their performance space-suits, how would we know, right?

The French-founded troupe answered a question that we’re all left wondering: why should famed producer/songwriter Pharrell Williams stay “up all night” to get lucky?

“He speaks for the collective ‘we’,” the usually-anonymous Bangalter answered, calling the dance single “a very optimistic record, coming at a point in a world that is not so optimistic.”

He also noted that Daft Punk has no plans to tour in support of “Random Access Memories” at this time.

Listen to the the whole 4:30-long interview below.

“Random Access Memories” is out on May 21. Daft Punk is premiering the album in its entirety in Wee Waa, Australia on May 17 with a global listening party/launch. The troupe’s ongoing “RAM” interview series with its collaborators continued this week, with a video chat with Paul Williams.

UPDATE: Of course, mere hours after we posted this, the duo do ANOTHER (still) rare interview, this time with BBC Radio’s Pete Tong. Check out what they have to say about Chicago house music, “Tron” and making an album they always intended.

“We emerged from that tradition, of pretending to do a record. This is the same music we”ve always done, but the record we always wanted to do for real,” Bangalter said.