Listen to David Bowie’s new album, ‘The Next Day’ in its entirety

02.28.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

David Bowie”s “The Next Day” doesn”t come out until March 12, but people can stream the album starting today exclusively on iTunes Store until release day.

Bowie ended a 10-year hiatus in January, surprising fans by dropping a video to a new song, “Where Are We Now,” out of the blue, on his 66th birthday on Jan. 8.  The tune was followed this week by a second song and video for the much edgier “The Stars (Are Out Tonight).”

Bowie”s long-time collaborator Tony Visconti produced the album.

Click here to go to iTunes.
 

