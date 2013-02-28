Listen to David Bowie’s new album, ‘The Next Day’ in its entirety

David Bowie”s “The Next Day” doesn”t come out until March 12, but people can stream the album starting today exclusively on iTunes Store until release day.

Bowie ended a 10-year hiatus in January, surprising fans by dropping a video to a new song, “Where Are We Now,” out of the blue, on his 66th birthday on Jan. 8. The tune was followed this week by a second song and video for the much edgier “The Stars (Are Out Tonight).”

Bowie”s long-time collaborator Tony Visconti produced the album.

