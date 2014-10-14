Listen to Liberace Discuss Why He’s So Into ‘Peacocking’

“Blank on Blank” is a great little PBS effort that pairs animation with interview audio. We heard Bette Davis discussing sexism in Hollywood just last week, and now we have Liberace opening up about why he's so into “peacocking” — that is, the flamboyant new fashions of the '60s. It is just astonishing. Let me him be DECADENT, OK? It's what he does! He's EARNED it!

