Ryan Adams is covering Taylor Swift's album 1989 in its entirety. Every. Single. Song.

Here is the first track he has released, Bad Blood.

As for Taylor, no word yet on what she thinks of the song but it is very obvious that she is excited for the project as a whole.

Ryan's music helped shape my songwriting. This is surreal and dreamlike. Countdown to #RyanAdams1989 @TheRyanAdams pic.twitter.com/pGZB0uUqiB – Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 17, 2015

