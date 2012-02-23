Live-action version of anime ‘Bleach’ headed to the big screen

So far, Hollywood has had a tough time with adaptations of manga and anime titles; films like “Speed Racer” and “Dragonball: Evolution” have stalled at the box office, while M. Night Shyamalan’s take on the anime-influenced “Last Airbender” was critically lambasted. Likewise, “Akira” seems stuck in development limbo.
Warner Bros. is hoping to buck the trend with an upcoming live-action adaptation of VIZ Media’s hit multimedia property “Bleach.”
“Get Smart” director Peter Segal is set to produce the adaptation through his Callahan Filmworks, and could end up directing as well.
“Wrath of the Titans” screenwriter Dan Mazeau is writing the film, while Michael Ewing and actor-producer Masi Oka (“Heroes”) will co-produce along with VIZ Productions.
Created by Tite Kubo, the best-selling manga and its popular anime adaptation center on a teen named Ichigo who sees dead people, including mean-spirited spirits known as Hollows. After acquiring the powers of a Soul Reaper named Rukia, Ichigo dedicates his life to protecting the innocent from harmful spirits and helping tortured souls find peace after death.
A dubbed version of the Japanese animated series aired in the U.S. on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block.
“‘Bleach’ has built a huge international following in its manga and anime formats, and we”re excited that Warner Bros. shares our belief that ‘Bleach’ can also become a fantastic live-action film,” said VIZ Productions’ Jason Hoffs in a release. “‘Bleach’ is an exciting opportunity to mix Japanese and Hollywood storytelling to create something new for the big screen, and we”re thrilled for the opportunity to further expose its unique characters and story to film audiences everywhere.”
“Bleach” fans — is a live-action version a good idea? Who would you want to see in the cast?
NOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Please no.
Bad. Bad. BAD. Seriously, I heard about this a few years ago…and hope it would stay in the ‘maybe, but not really stage’.
…really…if anything, I’d want it made in Japan…they kinda put somethin’ special into their anime movies. (Imma believe the worst…that way, when they do disappoint me, I’ll feel better ’cause I was right.)
If this does go thru they should base it off of the whole aizen ark there should b no need to start from first ark even though it would give detail on wat started the 1st ark is just an now da aizen ark had awesome detailed narrative nd action yea no srry dats my opinion….
As long as it’s better than Dragonball: Evolution and The Last Airbender I’ll be perfectly fine with seeing it.
This movie will fail just like the others
I would certainly like the cast to be all-Japanese and be in Japanese, not English. It’s awful when Americans try to adapt Japanese films =/
I love Japanese cartoon speed racer. It’s not good for Japanese that Americans try to copy their movies but Americans can’t understand that original is always original.
the good thing about this is kubo will be involved in the process the entire way through and unlike dragonball viz will handeling it directly, i have hopes for this as the manga is set up great for an adaptation and i think warner brothers really needs a hit right about now.
Should be illegal!!
I can not compare anything with Speed Racer but I found Last Airbender quite good. Dragonball was worst among these. But the latest flick, Wrath Of The titans, it was damn good in 3d.
I think you’re the only person saying that the Last Airbender adaptation is good. It was the worst ever. Well, it was second worst to DBZ, but still it was a rotten film with the wrong casts and even had mispronunciations. It was a stupid idea on their part.
A moment of silence please… for another anime live-action victim. TT_TT
No but hell NO! you fucked up on Dragonball and Last airbender. then again if you do you research right and not Mispronounces the names wrong maybe be good and plz if you didnt do you research dont fuck up bleach
This should be an all-japanese cast. If they want to cast non-japanese, at least make it so that they’re half japanese…it’d really suck if this would turn out to be just another stupid adaptation like Avatar and DBZ. I love BLEACH!!!! Hope they make it like Rurouni Kenshin!!!!!!
Ooohh.. the Bleach people will have a really hard time catching up with the live-action film Rurouni Kenshin. It is undoubtedly the best live-action film ever. One of the main reasons why it’s successful is that from the director down to the cast they are all Japanese. Therefore, the Japanese spirit, humor and sense of honor is there and, of course, there are zero problems with their pronunciation…hahaha … RUROUNI KENSHIN is the BEST!!!!
I would like to say one thing, you are talking about movie wise, you should focus on how the movie was. DBZ adaptation was not even a good movie, and they fail in every way possible on the recreation of the anime. The adaptation Avatar got was a pretty good one if you ask anyone about it, I mean movie wise, you can’t put down an entire movie just because of the casting and the misspelling, that would not be smart. But they recreated really well and they stick to the original story and was really fun to watch.
And I’m a fan of Bleach since 2005, and I’m following the serie since then, and if they get really into it they could do an amazing movie, that is if they really focus on doing a good one. For me it will be a really cool thing to watch how it will turn out