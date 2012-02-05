Live Blogging: Super Bowl XLVI Half Time with Madonna

7:54 p.m. It’s half time and that means it’s almost Madonna time!!! While we’re waiting, we’ve review the performances so far. Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert did a very fine, if countrified, sedate version of “America The Beautiful.” Kelly Clarkson showed, like Carrie Underwood before her a few years ago, that “American Idol” winners are 2-0 in singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. How do you feel they did?
7:58: A few thoughts before she starts: she’s supposed to be joined by Nicki Minaj, M.I.A. and LMFAO. I’d like to say, before we see any of the halftime, that Madonna does not need anyone to make her more credible or more current or more hip. I feel a little bad that she–or someone–thought she might.
8:01: VOGUE!
8:02: Madonna comes out pulled by a phalanx of Roman Centurians.. She’s playing out some Roman mythology theme, with a very fleet footed Mercury. Amazing stage. Is she lipsyncing? I say yes, but maybe not…What do you think?
8:04 “Music.” So much action, but Madge sees strangely lethargic. Is it just me? Incredible stage and field.
8:06: now she’s shuffling with the LMFAO, and they’ve now gone into “I’m Sexy and I Know It.” Nice plug for her fellow labelmates at Interscope.
8:07: Now we’re off to “Give Me All Your Luvin,” and the stage has changed again. Hands down, most amazing stage and production I’ve ever seen at a Super Bowl.
8:08: Nicki Minaj’s energy was 200% higher than Madonna’s. Is it possible that Madge is nervous and knows how much is riding on this?
8:10: . LOVE Cee-Lo as drum major. Man, “The Voice” has managed to work two coaches into the Super Bowl. Shortest version of “Open Your Heart” ever.
8:11: Wow. That was am amazingly quick change for Cee-Lo and Madge, but this version of “Like a Prayer” has made up for the slow start. Cee-Lo is taking us to church.
8:13 Madonna disappears into the ground, as World Peace lights up on the field. She’s clearly singing live at this point.
So here’s my first thought: Amazing production, choreography and effort. Madonna was strong after a lethargic start, but she didn’t connect in any meaningful way. However, I’ve felt the same way the many times I’ve seen her live: it’s almost as if there’s a pane of glass between her and the audience and I felt the same way watching her just now. But I think that’s her. It was flawless in so many ways. Respect.
Second thought: Not crazy about all the song selections. She should have started more uptempo and “Music” didn’t work. And I cannot believe they played Lady Gaga’s “Edge of Glory” right afterward. Someone has a sense of humor.
What did you think of Madonna’s half-time show? Give it a grade!
(Talk about bad timing: I was looking down and missed M.I.A.’s flipping the bird, but I write my post-game thoughts on it here)
I was disappointed in Madonna’s dancing and quality and volume of music.
AK: I agree with you. Nothing great about her dancing, but if you look at the overall show, it was great. And she seemed to, understandably, warm up as she went along. “Like A Prayer” was very strong.
I thought it was really good.
Madonna was trying to out do Lady Gaga, as if to say “I did this first.” Right, she did. But Gaga is 24 and Madge is 55. No contest anymore. When you have to cover your old lady hands all the time, it’s time to retire the “I M SO SEXAY!” bit for good or risk looking like 2012’s Norma Desmond.
I don’t remember anyone complaining about Bruce Springsteen as too old when he did the show three years ago at 59 or 60. And Madonna is 53.
Great! that’s what I wanted from a Superbowl halftime show; crotch shots from a senior. Even people at the retirement home changed the channel. I waited patiently for Gaga but she never came,so disappointing.
That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life. I was completely disgusted. Horrible, I still have no idea why that woman is famous
Has been. No volume, no excitement. Everything sound like it was stuck in a lower drive. Visual effects with the monitors during Vogue were excellent, same with dancer on the wire. Too bad her caliber of energy in her voice did not match these effects. Her exit reminded me of the witch of the west in Wizard of Oz. any similarities in terms of personal ego to a legendary scene.
Oh man, that was hilarious !
M.I.A. giving me the middle finger was the only highlight
I was looking down and missed that and need to catch the replay, but I find that very uncool. She’s Madonna’s invited guest and it seems classless. Plus, lots of little kids watching. But again, I didn’t see it.
in her defense, she did say that she “didn’t give a shit” ;)
I think she should have done Hung Up or Give It To Me at the end, but I though the production was amazing. Like A Prayer was not exciting enough to end with, but looked gorgeous.
I thought it was a great performance and production. What struck me is that she seemed a little uncertain in her heels, like she was afraid to trip.
Agree – all her other performances she is flawless in heels but a little shaky on this one.
Really disappointed. Madonna seemed to be bored. The stage and production were great, but no energy came out of them. And was I the only one to notice that Kylie already did the mythology stuff during her last tour? The intro with the dancers was the same as Kylie’s “I believe in you” from her Aphrodite tour.
I thought the Roman styled props at the start looked extremely tacky. I’ve seen Madonna a lot of times live and I’m certain she was lip synching everything except Like A Prayer. Her dancing seemed clumsy at times and the mismatch of performers onstage was mind boggling. Why on Earth would someone of her stature in popular culture stoop to such gimmicks? The verbal jab at Gaga a few weeks ago, cramming Minaj and M.I.A. into a song where they don’t fit or flow and singing with LMFAO all adds up to pure desperation. There is certainly no artistic vision to any of this. It makes me sad to see someone once considered a driving cultural force reduced to drivel. It was a visually stunning stage but the lack of energy, disconnection between artist and material and the fake/disingenuous nature of the whole thing left me feeling like I might have been served just as well by watching a Britney performance.
I couldn’t have said it better myself. !!!!
Not as animated as her backup dancers. I was disappointed.