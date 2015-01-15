Live blogging the 2015 Critics’ Choice Movie Awards

Hey everyone! We've been up working almost non-stop since 5:30 AM for the Academy Award nominations and haven't napped yet. That means it's time to live-blog the 2015 Critics' Choice Awards right? Who's excited? Anyone got an over/under for a “LEGO Movie” or “Dick Poop” call out?

6:00 PM – The show has started and host Michael Strahan is doing some 'Magic Mike XXL' themed intro number. Whoever thought this was a good idea should probably not come back to the show next year. Strahan explains who the BFCA (the Broadcast Film Critics Association) is without saying those words. Strahan tries to joke with some of the nominees in the audience. We're not sure this is working. Strahan wants a “Birdman-Strahan” sequel. Whew, we're cutting to a 2014 in review montage.

6:05 PM – Strahan goes back to his original 'Magic Mike XXL' bit and pulls off his pants to reveal some pretty damn cut legs. But whew, now here comes Chris Evans and Rosario Dawson here to give away the Best Ensemble honor…and the winner?

Best Ensemble: “Birdman”

Michael Keaton and Andrea Riseborough go up on stage. Keaton throws it to Riseborough “I feel almost unworthy being up here.” She thanks Alejandro, Fox and “Cheers!”

6:08 PM – Strahan goes into the audience to talk to Reese Witherspoon. He shows an iPad on each table and wants all the celebrities to take a selfie with the iPad and post it online. Yawn. This could have just been done more quickly and less awkwardly.

6:09 PM – Vera Farminga and Freddie Highmore of A&E's “Bates Motel” come out to hand out the Best Young Actor/Actress honor. Oh, and Highmore won twice!

Best Young Actor/Actress: Ellar Coltrane, “Boyhood”

“A year ago I didn't think anyone was going to care about this movie. It's been an adjustment to learn to accept all the really lovely things people say.I want to say thank you and everyone who watched the movie…” Nice quick speech from Coltrane who is alluding to the fact he may be really over promoting this movie, but it worked!

6:15 PM – Wouldn't it be hilarious if “Fifty Shades of Grey” is the sneak movie at Sundance this year? Ponder.

6:18 PM – Leslie Mann and Josh Gad come out. Mann just keeps calling him Olaf from “Frozen.” Gad drops he's an actor and “The Wedding Ringer” is coming out tomorrow. Mann wants him to say “Some people are worth melting for.” Mann was really disappointed in how he did it. Brings out twig stick arms and has him doing it again. She keeps directing him. “I did it like I did it in my movie!” “Here are the nominees for Best Actor in an Action movie!“

Best Actor in an Action Movie: Bradley Cooper, “American Sniper”

“Bradley couldn't be here tonight as he is starring in Broadway in “The Elephant Man.” We accept this on his behalf!” Obviously, Cooper missed out on his chance to accept an honor

Best Actress in an Action Movie: Emily Blunt, “Edge of Tomorrow”

Obviously, this makes up for her loss in the Best Actress – Comedy or Musical category at the Globes. Her husband, John Krasinski, comes up and kisses her as she's coming out on stage.

Tom Cruise, “He let me kick his ass every day. Doug Liman is extraordinary.” “Finally, thanks to my husband John Krasinski for coming up with my favorite line ever, 'I'm afraid I'm going to wake up to you benching me.' ” “I will be forever grateful for the title of 'Full Metal Bitch.'”

6:24 PM – Jason Strahan comes out in a very bad Gandolf costume – “against type” mind you – to introduce Adam Scott. The “Parks and Rec” star is on hand to announce the nominees for Best Action movie which turns out to be a very competitive category.

Best Action Movie: “Guardians of the Galaxy”

James Gunn and Chris Pratt are on hand to accept! “This tells you how much Marvel to accept these awards. I found out about this half an hour ago.” Gunn tries to make a joke about making Pratt's career. They don't have any bit really planned so I actually believe Gunn had no idea he was going to be doing this tonight.

6:33 PM – Strahan is back and we find out that Antonio Sanchez won the Best Original Score for “Birdman” earlier that night. But now…

John Krasinski is out to present the award for Best Animated Feature. Will “LEGO” win????

Best Animated Feature: “The LEGO Movie”

Yay they won!

“What a roller coaster of emotions today!” “This award is extra special. This ward is just gravy.” Phil – “We want to thank the Critics Choosers for having the courage to give something to a movie named 'The LEGO Movie!'” Aww, that was too quick. This was the Critics' chance to make a statement after the biggest snub in recent history this morning. Sigh.

6:38 PM – Chris Pratt comes out to present a new award, the Most Valuable Player or MVP. The first ever honoree turns out to be Jessica Chastain (guess it's non-competitive). Pratt reads a quote from Oscar Isaac “I've never met anyone as ferociously committed to her work.” We get a look at four of Jessica's performances this year. “Interstellar,” “Miss Julie,” “The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby” and “A Most Violent Year.” Love that Chastain is being recognized, but this is sort of silly. Like an MTV Movie Awards trophy…

Chastain says she googled the definition of “MVP” and loved the idea of being a “player that's part of a team.” “I was able to prep shoot and promote all four films because of the brilliant team I work with.” She thanks all her directors and says she's so thankful to be working in an industry with them. “Today is Martin Luther King's birthday and it got me thinking about the need to build diversity in our industry and to stand together against homophobic, misogynist and racist agendas. I am an optimistic and I cannot help to feel optimistic about the future of film.” “I would like to encourage everyone in this room to please speak up.”

Great sentiment from Chastain who clearly is as disturbed by today's Oscar nods as others were (well, guessing at least, it was timely).

6:48 PM – Diane Kruger comes out to give the Best Supporting Actor honor…

Best Supporting Actor: J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

J.K. could not be here tonight. He's filming in Atlanta!

6:50 PM – Strahan comes out in a Lobby Boy outfit from “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” Tony Revolori gets a shout out! (Tony's a great guy by the way – with two movies at Sundance!)

Jared Leto comes out and admits he knows who won Best Supporting Actress since the envelope opened. Will he hint who might win before he's supposed to?

Best Supporting Actress: Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Another win for “Boyhood” tonight! Nice P.R. wins on the Oscar trail. “My god, those performances I'm so honored and grateful to be in this company.” She tries to give some credit to all the “bloggers” and writers and, um, “people who created their own careers” (Ha!). She makes a great point about audiences may want movies financiers don't think they want. Some nice love to Ethan and Ellar. Then she gets played off. A common theme for the night.

7:00 PM – Michelle Monaghan and Garrett Hedlund come out to present Best Song. Can “LEGO movie” go two for two? Or will “Glory” from “Selma” win?

Best Song: “Glory” from “Selma”

Another nice win for “Glory” which is probably the frontrunner for Oscar right now. Unless the voters want to Common is there and says, since its Dr. Martin Luther King's Birthday “I want to receive this in his honor and thank you for Ava DuVernay for making the first feature film about Dr. King so beautifully.” He says when she first heard “Glory” she wanted something bigger like “We Are the World.” Gives big thanks to her again, David Oyelowo, Oprah Winfrey, Plan B and his own peeps. “I want to dedicate this to my father.” Um, he didn't thank his co-writer John Legend.

And, um, Common forgot to thank John Legend. The guy who co-wrote the song with him. Yikes.

7:04 PM – Chris Hemsworth is here to present a Lifetime Achievement honor, er, sorry Louis XII Genius Award to Ron Howard. We watch a montage of all the different films Howard has made over his impressive career. And, of course, “Heart of the Sea” is included even the montage even though its been pushed to December for Oscar consideration next year…

Howard gets a standing ovation. “I am truly grateful. I love all kinds of movies and I always have. You know what he enduring gift has been? The people. Every different type of individual and personality. Yes, you've worked to try and support my vision, but you've inspired the work and that's, frankly, the thing that I'm most proud of.” Gives a special shout out to his longtime producing partner Brian Grazer. Then it goes a bit too long…

…and before the commercial we find out the winners of some of the more important awards!

Best Cinematography – “Birdman”

Best Visual Effects – “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”

Best Editing – “Birdman”*

*wasn't nominated for Oscar

Best Art Direction – “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Costume Design – “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Hair and Makeup – “Guardians of the Galaxy”

…and now those commercials!

7:15 PM – Strahan, in “Maleficent” guard, “I put the male in 'Maleficent'!” Gets Jolie to say he can be in the sequel (which may not be happening). He then introduces Tyler Perry who says, “Critics, kind of like being in a band where J.K. Simmons is there, “they beat your ass, but in the end they make you better.” He's here to give the Best Actor in a Comedy Award…

Best Actor in a Comedy: Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Unfortunately, I was unable to be here tonight. I'm in a room full of critics and I'm making the assumptions most of the people in this film ahve seen 'Birdman' and there is a scene where I lambast a critic mercilessly. I hope I don't come off as cowardly when I say this, I swear to god I had nothing to do with that scene.” “Honestly, I'll take anything.” “Everyone keeps saying what a grind this is. This is fun. I'm digging this.”

Now, Perry back to give out…

Best Actress in a Comedy: Jenny Slate, “Obvious Child”

Nice and well deserved win for Slate! Nice indie love from BFCA. “Hi, interesting. Scary. Heavy. I wrote something down because I didn't want to be unprepared and my Dad told me to.” Thanks the critics for shining a light on her film. “Activisim and creativity can work together.” Sure can!

7:21 PM – Arquette and Ethan Hawke come out to give the Best Comedy Film Award…(seems rushed, the show might be behind…)

Best Comedy: “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

And it looks like only producer Jeremy Lawson and Tony are here! Wes Anderson couldn't be there…Funny moment when Tony holds the award…like his character would have.

7:26 PM – Hey Guys! This show is over in 24 minutes! Which is a good thing cause I'm hungry and there is no food in my apartment. (TMI?)

7:28 PM – Rene Russo (“Nightcrawler” snub!) comes out to give the real Lifetime Achievement Award to Kevin Costner. With laryngitis! So they have a speed auctioneer to read all his movies very quick. Russo interrupts him to note what great, great kisser he was in “Tin Cup.” This has gotten slightly weird. They smartly go to the clip reel.

[Couldn't they announce more real awards without the MVP and basically two Lifetime Achievement Awards?]

Costner, “1:56, that's what life in a movie feels like. It feels that fast.” Talks about how he misses Sean Connery and Gene Hackman. Jokes about how he's there cause he is of a certain age and in town. Talks about how he's not sure how this dream all happened. Thanks all the writers who contributed to his career. “As hard as it is to write in this climate of committee I hope you keep going because this business has so little a chance of progressing without you.” Thanks all the directors, “you handed me my career.” Thanks the drivers, the stuntmen and to the people who prepared the food (he's thanking the caterers! The caterers!) He's thanking the assistants! The crews! (Does that include the office P.A.'s?). “Nobody has it better than us. Traveling the world first class.” “Try to act grateful.” “How do I give my gratitude in 2 min? I can barely make a 2 hour movie.” Longer than 2 minutes, but nice speech.

7:39 PM – Judd Apatow on hand to step in for someone else to hand out an award, “Somebody knew I'd be home tweeting about Cosby and be available.” Judd is taking this show over and is being totally bleeped out. Hope it's funny in the theater! Jealous! Apatow is giving out best director award…”I don't move the camera once in two hours. What I call a reverse Iñárritu.” And the winner…

Best Director: Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Another win for “Boyhood.” The junket press love it! They really love it! Linklater, “I think a director is a conductor is a hustler is a conjurer, but I think the main job of a director is to see the greatness in others and bring that out.” “Experience of a lifetime.” “People talk about 'Boyhood' as an experiment. It didn't feel like that to us. We were trying to tell a story and it was the only way we could do it. It was a leap of faith, but we believed in each other.”

7:49 PM – Strahan comes out and tries to come up with some names from the internet for Emily Blunt's table. Yeah, this wasn't necessary.

Patrick Stewart out to announce Best Actress…

Best Actress: Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”

Another win for Julianne! “Thank you or noticing a little movie. I am a girl's girl. I love acting with women. You never get to act with other women. That does not mean I am not watching and inspired by everything they do.” Gives a wonderful call out to all her fellow nominees. Might be the best quick speech of the night and she doesn't even need it. Lock people, lock.

7:56 PM – Amy Adams out to quickly announce Best Actor…

Best Actor: Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Nice P.R. Win for Keaton. “Thank you very much, look everyone in this room to get to where you want to get to is hard work. It's not like going into a village and fighting Ebola hard work. It's not hard work like my employment is determined by my economic status and the color of my skin hard work.” “I just want to thank anyone who has ever thrown me a solid. Really, honest to God. Inside or outside the business.” “The idea that someone is better than the other person isn't true, look, I'm gonna take it, but look no further than Ethan Hawke. This kid is good in everything he does.” They really play him off as time is running out. In fact, aren't they already over?

8:03 PM – We're over and here's Ben Kingsley to name the Best Movie of 2015…10 nominees!

Best Picture: “Boyhood”

Linklater introduces his editor of 22 years, seems slightly overwhelmed. Has a story about growing up and how his family's own divorce inspired “Boyhood.” “Life doesn't give you perfect, but it does give you an opportunity to care about each other.”

Big P.R. win for “Boyhood”! And yet another show where “The Imitation Game” goes home with nada. Can it really go all the way with Oscar? PGA, SAG and BAFTA will tell the tale.

Thanks for reading along everyone. Kris will “probably” be live blogging the SAG Awards in two weeks so come back for that! (Wait, did I just commit him to that without asking?)

