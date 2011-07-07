LMFAO parties its way to No. 1 on the Hot 100

LMFAO is having the last laugh as the Los Angeles duo scores its first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Party Rock Anthem” featuring Lauren Bennett and GoonRock.

The song ends Pitbull”s “Give Me Everything”s” one-week reign at the top as “Give” moves to No. 2. In a solo artist-dominated pop world, LMFAO is the first duo or group to hit No. 1 since Far*East Movement”s “Like a G6” in November, 2010. Both groups are on Cherrytree/Interscope. Previous to “Like a G6,” it was wasOutkast”s “The Way You Move” in 2004.

In a handy bit of trivia unearthed by Billboard, LMFAO”s Stefan Gordy is the younger brother of Kennedy Gordy, who reached No. 2 with “Somebody”s Watching Over Me” as Rockwell. Stefan is the son of Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, while the other half of LMFAO is Gordy”s grandson.

Former No. 1, “Rolling in the Deep” by Adele slips 2-3. The next four spots remain the same as last week: Katy Perry”s “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)” stays at No. 4, Nicki Minaj”s “Super Bass, No. 5; Lady Gaga”s “The Edge of Glory,” No. 6; and Perry”s “E.T.” featuring Kanye West, No. 7.

Rounding out the bottom third, Lil Wayne”s “How To Love” rises 10-8, OneRepublic”s “Good Life” jumps 18-9 (following Ryan Tedder”s performance of the tune on “The Voice” With finalist Beverly McClellan, and Hot Chelle Rae makes its first top 10 appearance with summer favorite “Tonight, Tonight,” which vaults 13-10.

Speaking of The Voice, the highest debut in the Hot 100 belongs to winner Javier Colon, whose “Stitch By Stitch” starts at No. 17.