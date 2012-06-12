Lollapalooza announces set times

We knew that this year’s Lollapalooza fest in Chicago will feature Jack White, Black Sabbath, the Black Keys, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Afghan Whigs, Florence and the Machine, Frank Ocean, At the Drive-In, the Weeknd, Childish Gambino, Justice, Die Antwoord, the Walkmen, M83, the Shins, Sigur Rós and scores more. Now we know when they’ll all actually play, as the festival’s set times have been announced.

The three-day music extravaganza will take place in the city’s Grant Park on August 3-5.

Although there are dozens of bands worthy of checking out, festivals this size aren’t easy for music junkies, who will have some tough choices to make when acts’ set times overlap.

Friday night presents the battle of the Blacks, as both Sabbath and the Keys are playing overlapping sets on opposite stages. Jack White, Childish Gambino and Justice all play at the same time on Sunday night, as do the Chili Peppers, Frank Ocean and Santigold on Saturday night. Fest-goers will also have to choose between the Shins and Passion Pit, and pick between the Weeknd or Washed Out.

See the entire three-day schedule here.

Both three-day passes and single day tickets are completely sold out.

This year’s official after shows will include relatively intimate performances by Frank Ocean, Afghan Whigs, tUnE-yArDs, Alabama Shakes, Doomtree, Dr. Dog, Trampled By Turles, Childish Gambino and others in various nearby clubs. See the official after shows here.

In previous years, larger bands from the festival bill have popped up in smaller venues over the weekend, including The Foo Fighters and the all-star group Them Crooked Vultures. Which top-name band will follow suit with a surprise club set this year? Could The Black Keys, Jack White and/or Chili Peppers will find a way to appear at The Metro, House of Blues or even someplace even smaller? We’re guessing that at least one of those gig-happy big names will.

Who are you excited to see at Lollapalooza?





