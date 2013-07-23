‘Look Who’s Talking’ stars John Travolta and Kirstie Alley to reunite on ‘Kirstie’

“Look Who’s Talking” fans who have been waiting patiently for another installment in the hit film series now have something to whet their appetite.

The ’90s franchise’s stars John Travolta and Kirstie Alley are reuniting for an episode of TV Land”s new original sitcom “Kirstie,” which stars Alley as Broadway star Madison Banks whose estranged son (Eric Petersen) reappears in her life.

The move marks a rare TV guest appearance for Travolta, who got his first big break on the small screen on “Welcome Back Kotter.” He’ll play a stagehand who has a one night stand with Banks. The episode is set to shoot early next month.

Travolta and his former on-screen flame, series star and executive producer Kirstie Alley co-starred in the hit 1990 comedy “Look Who”s Talking,” in which a baby was voiced by Bruce Willis.

They reunited for two sequels in 1990 and 1993.

“Kirstie” will debut on TV Land on Wednesday, December 4, and Travolta”s episode will air later in the season. It also stars TV comedy vets Rhea Perlman (“Cheers”) and Michael Richards (“Seinfeld”).

“I’m excited about working with Kirstie again, in addition to such terrific talent on the show,” Travolta said in a press release. “It”s always a treat to be surrounded by people you respect so much both personally and professionally.”