‘Lord of the Rings’ Gollum and ‘Dawn Of Apes’ Caesar Debate If Conan Is Funny

06.26.14

Andy Serkis stopped by Conan to help promote 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' last night. In the film Serkis plays Caesar, leader of the local chapter of the Ape uprising. And while the late night segment starts off dealing with the the vocalization issues of playing a genetically enhanced chimpanzee, it quickly derails into a phone conversation between Caesar and Gollum from 'Lord of the Rings.'

Skip to 1:50 mark if you want to miss out on Serkis giving Conan and Andy Richter lessons on how to sound like an ape. I'll only judge you a lot.

