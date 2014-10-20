‘Rings’ star will sing ‘The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies’ credits song

Billy Boyd”s performance of “Edge of Night” in “Return of the King” is among the most stirring sequences in Peter Jackson”s original “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. After Denethor (John Noble) requests a ditty, Boyd”s Pippin serenades the king”s court with the memorable, falsetto ballad. Adapted by screenwriter Philippa Boyens from J.R.R. Tolkien”s poem, “A Walking Song,” and scored by composer Howard Shore, Jackson juxtaposes the haunting melody with shots of Faramir (David Wenham) battling over Osgiliath. “Return of the King” won 11 Oscars at the 2004 Academy Awards, “Edge of Night” didn”t earn any love – Best Song honors that year went to another “Lord of the Rings” tune: Annie Lennox”s “Into the West.”

Jackson”s recent “Hobbit” films haven”t fared as well in the past two awards seasons, but that could change when Boyd gets a second chance at Oscar glory. According to information posted to Warner Bros. Pictures”s “For Your Consideration” awards site, the actor will provide vocals for “The Last Goodbye,” an outro number for “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.” The listing credits Boyd, Boyens, and trilogy screenwriter Fran Walsh as the song”s writers. Previously, Neil Finn performed “Song of the Lonely Mountain” for “An Unexpected Journey” and Ed Sheeran performed “I See Fire” for “The Desolation of Smaug.”

With Shore”s name notably absent from the collaboration, all signs point to “The Last Goodbye” being a 100 percent Boyd creation. Luckily, he arrives to the Best Original Song race with experience; In 2003, Boyd played bass and drums on Viggo Mortensen's “Pandemoniumfromamerica,” a crazy album written with avant-garde guitarist Buckethead and dedicated to Noam Chomsky. Three years later, Boyd started his band Beecake. The group”s songs are like Hobbit ballads without the Shire inspiration:

Can Boyd win Jackson”s “Lord of the Rings” prequel trilogy its only Oscar? Either way, we”ll always have “Edge of Night.”

“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” storms into theaters Dec. 17, 2014