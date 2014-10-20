‘Rings’ star will sing ‘The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies’ credits song

Billy Boyd”s performance of “Edge of Night” in “Return of the King” is among the most stirring sequences in Peter Jackson”s original “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. After Denethor (John Noble) requests a ditty, Boyd”s Pippin serenades the king”s court with the memorable, falsetto ballad. Adapted by screenwriter Philippa Boyens from J.R.R. Tolkien”s poem, “A Walking Song,” and scored by composer Howard Shore, Jackson juxtaposes the haunting melody with shots of Faramir (David Wenham) battling over Osgiliath. “Return of the King” won 11 Oscars at the 2004 Academy Awards, “Edge of Night” didn”t earn any love – Best Song honors that year went to another “Lord of the Rings” tune: Annie Lennox”s “Into the West.”
Jackson”s recent “Hobbit” films haven”t fared as well in the past two awards seasons, but that could change when Boyd gets a second chance at Oscar glory. According to information posted to Warner Bros. Pictures”s “For Your Consideration” awards site, the actor will provide vocals for “The Last Goodbye,” an outro number for “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.” The listing credits Boyd, Boyens, and trilogy screenwriter Fran Walsh as the song”s writers. Previously, Neil Finn performed “Song of the Lonely Mountain” for “An Unexpected Journey” and Ed Sheeran performed “I See Fire” for “The Desolation of Smaug.”
With Shore”s name notably absent from the collaboration, all signs point to “The Last Goodbye” being a 100 percent Boyd creation. Luckily, he arrives to the Best Original Song race with experience; In 2003, Boyd played bass and drums on Viggo Mortensen's “Pandemoniumfromamerica,” a crazy album written with avant-garde guitarist Buckethead and dedicated to Noam Chomsky. Three years later, Boyd started his band Beecake. The group”s songs are like Hobbit ballads without the Shire inspiration:
Can Boyd win Jackson”s “Lord of the Rings” prequel trilogy its only Oscar? Either way, we”ll always have “Edge of Night.”
“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” storms into theaters Dec. 17, 2014
The article may leave the impression that Howard Shore also composed the melody for Edge of Night. But Billy Boyd came up with the melody – reportedly (if I remember the LOTR:ROTK dvd extras properly) he was tasked to come up with three possibilities to choose from on shooting day. Howard Shore then wrapped his orchestral score around Boyd’s a cappella singing.
That said, I am really looking forward to “The Last Goodbye”. I have enjoyed all the LOTR/Hobbit end credit songs.
“I See Fire” really should have taken last year’s 5th song slot, the one usurped by “Alone But Not Alone”.
I believe “Song of the Lonely Mountain” was ruled ineligible because it uses some of Tolkien’s poetry, and the music branch is sticklers for every part of the song being originally written for the movie.
LOL, what’s the name of the song, Desperation? cause that’s what this “Defining Chapter” marketing has been. Desperation to make people feel something for these boring, unrelatable characters. No wonder they put Pippin Song over the trailer for nostalgia/emotional effect since nobody cares for Hobbit characters. And now are milking more nostalgia with Billy Boyd singing (as if general public knows who he is). This franchise needs to die fast.
Nobody cares for Hobbit characters? Well, Hater, you seem very interested
@Zel, so you had to post the same thing twice to show that Same person x 2 cares for this crap. Typical Hobbit fan. You can’t even find more than yourself to prove your point.
This trilogy is The prequels 2.0. It completely lost any awards and cinematic relevancy cause it’s a pure cash grab that looks like a video game and has emotional resonance of a brick. You know it but first phase is always a denial.