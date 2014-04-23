Lorde, The National and more to headline fall Boston Calling

#The Roots
04.23.14 4 years ago

Boston Calling has announced the lineup for its fall festival, held at City Hall Plaza in Boston, Mass. from Sept. 5–7. Check out the festival”s promo video below.

The fall lineup includes The National, Lorde, Neutral Milk Hotel, The Replacements, Nas with The Roots, Spoon, Childish Gambino, Girl Talk, The War on Drugs, The Hold Steady, Future Islands, Volcano Choir, Sky Ferreira, White Denim, and The 1975.

The previously announced spring festival, which runs from May 23–25, features Jack Johnson, Death Cab For Cutie, Modest Mouse, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros and The Decemberists.

The festival, which enters its second year, is co-curated by The National”s Aaron Dessner. Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 24.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Roots
TAGSBoston Calling 2014Boston Calling fall lineupCHILDISH GAMBINOLORDENasNEUTRAL MILK HOTELSPOONthe nationalthe replacementsTHE ROOTS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP