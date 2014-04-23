Lorde, The National and more to headline fall Boston Calling

Boston Calling has announced the lineup for its fall festival, held at City Hall Plaza in Boston, Mass. from Sept. 5–7. Check out the festival”s promo video below.

The fall lineup includes The National, Lorde, Neutral Milk Hotel, The Replacements, Nas with The Roots, Spoon, Childish Gambino, Girl Talk, The War on Drugs, The Hold Steady, Future Islands, Volcano Choir, Sky Ferreira, White Denim, and The 1975.

The previously announced spring festival, which runs from May 23–25, features Jack Johnson, Death Cab For Cutie, Modest Mouse, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros and The Decemberists.

The festival, which enters its second year, is co-curated by The National”s Aaron Dessner. Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 24.