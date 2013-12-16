Lorde to tour North America next year

By the time Lorde kicks off her North American tour on March 3, she may be a Grammy winner. The New Zealand native just announced a spring tour that stops in 15 cities across the country. Check out the dates below and listen to her new single “No Better.”

Here are Lorde’s North American tour dates:

03/03 Austin Music Hall – Austin, TX

03/04 Southside Ballroom – Dallas, TX

03/05 Bayou – Houston, TX

03/07 Echostage- Washington, DC

03/08 Tower Theatre – Philadelphia, PA

03/11 Roseland Ballroom – New York, NY

03/12 Roseland Ballroom – New York, NY

03/14 Orpheum – Boston, MA

03/15 Sound Academy – Toronto, ON

03/16 Fillmore – Detroit, MI

03/18 Aragon – Chicago, IL

03/20 Peabody Opera House – St. Louis, MO

03/21 Arvest Bank Theatre – Kansas City, MO

03/22 Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO

03/24 WAMU Theater – Seattle, WA

03/26 Fox – Oakland, CA