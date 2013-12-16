Lorde to tour North America next year

12.16.13 5 years ago
By the time Lorde kicks off her North American tour on March 3, she may be a Grammy winner. The New Zealand native just announced a spring tour that stops in 15 cities across the country. Check out the dates below and listen to her new single “No Better.”
Lorde is nominated for “Record Of The Year,” “Song Of The Year,” “Best Pop Vocal Album” and “Best Pop Solo Performance,” and the winners will be announced on Jan. 26. Watch Lorde tell HitFix what the Grammy nominations mean to her.
Lorde’s “Royals” dominated the Billboard Hot 100 this fall and has been downloaded 3.9 million times, according to Nielsen SoundScan. The 17-year-old recently said she is working on the follow-up to her debut album, “Pure Heroine.”
Here are Lorde’s North American tour dates:
03/03 Austin Music Hall – Austin, TX
03/04 Southside Ballroom – Dallas, TX
03/05 Bayou – Houston, TX
03/07 Echostage- Washington, DC
03/08 Tower Theatre – Philadelphia, PA
03/11 Roseland Ballroom – New York, NY
03/12 Roseland Ballroom – New York, NY
03/14 Orpheum – Boston, MA
03/15 Sound Academy – Toronto, ON
03/16 Fillmore – Detroit, MI
03/18 Aragon – Chicago, IL
03/20 Peabody Opera House – St. Louis, MO
03/21 Arvest Bank Theatre – Kansas City, MO
03/22 Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO
03/24 WAMU Theater – Seattle, WA
03/26 Fox – Oakland, CA

