Love this: Thom Yorke and Nigel Godrich answer ‘Ask a Grown Man’ questions

Rookie Magazine — Tavi Gevinson’s online features site for teenage girls — has a fabulous feature called “Ask a Grown Man,” and the featured “grown men” this week? Thom Yorke and Nigel Godrich of Atoms For Peace and Radiohead.

Forget the meandering AMAs and queries about pedals and lyrics: these guys took out more than 15 minutes to answer questions about girls liking boys, with honest answers for teenaged girls that grown men with some perspective can dish. It’s sweetly refreshing and weird, sort of like that “Ingenue” video.