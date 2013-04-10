Love this: Thom Yorke and Nigel Godrich answer ‘Ask a Grown Man’ questions

#Radiohead
04.10.13 5 years ago

Rookie Magazine — Tavi Gevinson’s online features site for teenage girls — has a fabulous feature called “Ask a Grown Man,” and the featured “grown men” this week? Thom Yorke and Nigel Godrich of Atoms For Peace and Radiohead.

Forget the meandering AMAs and queries about pedals and lyrics: these guys took out more than 15 minutes to answer questions about girls liking boys, with honest answers for teenaged girls that grown men with some perspective can dish. It’s sweetly refreshing and weird, sort of like that “Ingenue” video.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Radiohead
TAGSatoms for peaceNigel GodrichRADIOHEADRookieTHOM YORKE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP