Watch: Thom Yorke returns to dancing for ‘Ingenue’ by Atoms For Peace

“Ingenue” is among one of the more paranoid songs of the jittery nine on “AMOK,” Atoms For Peace’s debut. For the music video, Thom Yorke shakes out his legs and arms again for another dance-centric clip, this time with a partner.

The Radiohead frontman and pro dancer Fukiko Takase are dressed alike, seem to communicate with each other, and sometimes mirror each other’s actions while, at others, simply react. It’s actually really beautiful and plotted carefully, making the crunchy, weird synth line the second most memorable thing about it.

It was directed by Garth Jennings and choreographed by Wayne McGregor, who also set Yorke to dancing in Radiohead’s “Lotus Flower,” the vid to launch a thousand gifs. The arm dance around the 4-minute mark in this new one only solidifies Yorke’ status as a King of Limbs.

Atoms For Peace is Yorke’s “supergroup” with Flea, Nigel Godrich and others. “AMOK” arrived this week.