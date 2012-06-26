M83, The XX, Girl Talk, Public Enemy set for Treasure Island Festival

Another week, another music festival lineup revealed. This time it San Francisco’s relatively small Treasure Island Fest, offering big name acts for indie rock, hip hop and dance music fans.

This year’s lineup includes The XX, M83, Girl Talk, Public Enemy, Gossip and many more.

Among the highlights are the new indie supergroup Divine Fits (featuring key members of Spoon, Handsome Furs/Wolf Parade and New Bomb Turks), the dreamy Youth Lagoon, Aussie electronic duo The Presets, California tour guides Best Coast, genre-bender Grimes, SF’s legendary Imperial Teen and garage god Ty Segall.

Britain’s The XX, presumably headlining Night Two, are returning to the U.S. this summer/fall after two years away. Their sophomore album, “Co-Exist” will be released in September.

The two-day event (roughly split between hip hop/electronica acts and rock bands) takes place October 13 and 14 on the City By the Bay’s scenic Treasure Island (offering amazing views of the city and its bridges).

Last year’s fest included sets by Death Cab For Cutie, Beach House, The Hold Steady, Battles and more.

Here’s this year’s complete lineup:

Saturday:

Girl Talk

Public Enemy

The Presets

SBTRKT

araabMUZIK

Grimes

Toro y Moi

Porter Robinson

Matthew Dear

Tycho

Dirty Ghosts.

Sunday:

The xx

M83

Divine Fits

Best Coast

Youth Lagoon

Los Campesinos!

The War on Drugs

Ty Segall

Gossip

Imperial Teen

Hospitality

More info and ticket information can be found here.