Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ ‘Thrift Shop’ tops Billboard Hot 100 for fourth week

It”s a mighty static week on the Billboard Hot 100 with the top six titles remaining in place, but that doesn”t mean there”s not some action bubbling under.

To recap: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis”s “Thrift Shop” featuring Wanz holds at No. 1 for the fourth week.

The next five places also stay the same: former No. 1 “Locked Out Of Heaven,” from Bruno Mars is No. 2, Will.I.Am and Britney Spears” “Scream & Shout” is No. 3, the Lumineers” “Ho Hey” is No. 4, Taylor Swift”s “I Knew You Were Trouble” is No. 5 and Swedish House Mafia”s “Don”t You Worry Child” featuring John Martin is No. 6.

Maroon 5″s “Daylight” shines through galloping 14-7, following the band”s performance of the song (with Alicia Keys) on the Feb. 10 Grammy Awards to mark the group”s seventh No. 10 hit.

Similarly Justin Timberlake”s “Suit & Tie” featuring Jay-Z also sees a nice post-Grammy bounce, rising 13-8. The song debuted at No. 84, then soared to No. 4, then dropped to No. 13 for the past two weeks.

Although he didn”t perform the song on the Grammys, Mars” “When I Was Your Man” leaps 22-9, giving Mars two songs in the top 10. Think radio doesn”t love him? He”s the first male artist to have top songs in the top 10 as a lead act since, well, himself, when he did so with “Grenade” and “Just The Way You Are” in December 2010, according to Billboard.

The Grammy-absent Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj fall 7-10 with “Beauty and a Beat.”

Though the Grammy bounce has already registered for a number of songs, next week is when the chart will reflect the full impact of the Grammy Awards.