‘Mad Men,’ ‘American Horror Story’ land PaleyFest 2012 slots

11.18.11 7 years ago
The Paley Center for Media has begun the slow unveiling of the shows that will be celebrated at PaleyFest 2012.
Emmy-winning juggernauts and returning PaleyFest favorites “Mad Men” and “Modern Family,” plus freshman hit “American Horror Story,” are the first three series announced for the annual festival of screenings and panels. 
The 29th Annual William S. Paley Television Festival will take place at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills from March 2 to March 14. “American Horror Story,” obviously making its first PaleyFest appearance, will serve as the gala opening, while “Modern Family” will close the event.
PaleyFest Premium Passes will go on sale on December 8, while individual event tickets will become available later on the Festival’s website
Stay tuned for additional PaleyFest panel information as it is announced.

