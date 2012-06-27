‘Madea’ mastermind Tyler Perry writing sci-fi movie

Best known for donning a dress in the never-ending “Madea” series, Tyler Perry has encountered science fiction only briefly in the past, co-starring in J.J. Abrams’ 2009 “Star Trek.” Now he wants to do sci-fi all by himself.

In an interview with Blackfilm.com, Perry’s discussion of influences led to a small revelation. “I love Sci Fi, I love the ‘Alien’ franchise,” he says. “I was very disappointed with ‘Prometheus,’ but I love that whole franchise. Those are my favorite movies. I”m actually working on a sci-fi movie right now.”

When asked if he would elaborate, Perry responded,”No but I”m writing a sci-fi movie that I”m really excited about.”

There are no details about what kind of film it will be or if Perry will star in it (as Madea?), but at the rate he cranks out scripts, it should be on screen in only a year or two.

The writer-director-producer-actor seems bent on expanding his onscreen horizons.

His small role in “Star Trek” indicated his interest in the genre. And in his first big turn for another director, the just-released trailer for “Alex Cross” shows Perry playing the titular detective on the trail of a sicko serial killer (“Lost’s” Matthew Fox). Rob Cohen (“The Fast and the Furious”) directed the film.

However, it doesn’t appear that Perry’s down with Madea quite yet. He’s back in the makeup for “Madea’s Witness Protection,” now in theaters.