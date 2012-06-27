‘Madea’ mastermind Tyler Perry writing sci-fi movie

#Prometheus
06.27.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

Best known for donning a dress in the never-ending “Madea” series, Tyler Perry has encountered science fiction only briefly in the past, co-starring in J.J. Abrams’ 2009 “Star Trek.” Now he wants to do sci-fi all by himself. 

In an interview with Blackfilm.com, Perry’s discussion of influences led to a small revelation. “I love Sci Fi, I love the ‘Alien’ franchise,” he says. “I was very disappointed with ‘Prometheus,’ but I love that whole franchise. Those are my favorite movies. I”m actually working on a sci-fi movie right now.”

When asked if he would elaborate, Perry responded,”No but I”m writing a sci-fi movie that I”m really excited about.”

There are no details about what kind of film it will be or if Perry will star in it (as Madea?), but at the rate he cranks out scripts, it should be on screen in only a year or two. 

The writer-director-producer-actor seems bent on expanding his onscreen horizons.

His small role in “Star Trek” indicated his interest in the genre. And in his first big turn for another director, the just-released trailer for “Alex Cross” shows Perry playing the titular detective on the trail of a sicko serial killer (“Lost’s” Matthew Fox). Rob Cohen (“The Fast and the Furious”) directed the film. 

However, it doesn’t appear that Perry’s down with Madea quite yet. He’s back in the makeup for “Madea’s Witness Protection,” now in theaters. 

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Prometheus
TAGSALEX CROSSMADEAPROMETHEUSTYLER PERRYWitness Protection

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP