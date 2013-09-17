Madonna is releasing a 17-minute short film in a week: ‘secretprojectrevolution’

More details have been revealed of Madonna’s new “secretprojectrevolution.” The pop superstar has teamed with Steven Klein to co-direct the 17-minute film, which is described as “a hard lens on human rights, circa 2013.”

A couple of trailers for the “project” have already been released, featuring the Material Girl in black-and-white and behind bars, with the sounds of her singing “My Country ‘Tis of Thee.” “secretprojectrevolution” will be posted in full next week via BitTorrent on Sept. 24. Users will be able to download the movie from the BitTorrent Bundle site, along with a “bundle” of other exclusive content including an interview with Madonna and trailers and stills from the shoot.

It’s an anchor to the Art For Freedom site, a collaboration between BitTorrent and Vice that invites users “to submit personal freedoms and protest in the form of video, music, poetry, and photography.” Fans can enter the conversation by uploading their works to the site or Tweeting projects with the #artforfreedom hashtag.

Madonna was online yesterday evening, taking questions over at Reddit’s AMA page. She write briefly about this project and her former hits and albums. You can check out the 10 things we learned from Madonna’s AMA here.

Madonna’s last studio album, “MDNA,” was released in 2012; she previously directed 2011’s “W.E,” her second full-length film. Steven Klein has worked with Madonna on backdrop videos for Madonna’s tours for years; the photographer, interestingly, also directed Lady Gaga’s video for “Alejandro.”