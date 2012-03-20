Madonna will talk ‘MDNA’ with Jimmy Fallon on live Facebook chat

03.20.12 6 years ago

Got a question you’ve always wanted to ask Madonna? You might get you chance this weekend.

The music superstar is promoting the release of her 12th album “MDNA” by taking time out for an exclusive live stream chat — conducted by “Late Night” host Jimmy Fallon — on Madonna’s Facebook page Saturday, March 24th at 6:30 pm EDT.

Madonna fans can submit questions on her page, but don’t be disappointed if your question isn’t picked — she’ll only answering them for half an hour.

“Give Me All Your Luvin’,” the first single off of “MDNA,” was a top ten hit on the Billboard dance chart. It features guests M.I.A. and Nicki Minaj. “Girl Gone Wild” followed.

Madonna’s supporting world tour kicks off May 29 in Israel, and she’ll be making a number of stops in the U.S. this summer and fall.

Watch Fallon reveal the news about the live chat on his show here:

“MDNA” will be released March 26.

