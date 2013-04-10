‘Magic City’ checks back in on Starz in June

It’s another one of those Every Cable Network Drops Premiere Dates At Once days.

Earlier in the morning, A&E set May premieres for “Longmire” and “The Glades,” while Lifetime set “Devious Maids” for a June launch. Get all the details here.

By holding off by a couple hours, Starz got a separate news story for announcing a June premiere for “Magic City.”

The second season of “Magic City” will start on Starz on Friday, June 14 at 9 p.m. That will be one week after the June 7 finale for the first season of “Da Vinci’s Demons.”

In its return, “Magic City” will continue the story of Miami hotelier Ike Evans and his dealings with the mob, represented in its more fearsome form by Ben Diamond, played by Golden Globe nominee Danny Huston. Olga Kurylenko, Steven Strait, Christian Cooke and Yul Vazquez are among the stars returning.

“Magic City” is adding James Caan and Esai Morales to the cast for the second season, which will again by written by creator Mitch Glazer.