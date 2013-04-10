‘Magic City’ checks back in on Starz in June

04.10.13 5 years ago
It’s another one of those Every Cable Network Drops Premiere Dates At Once days. 
Earlier in the morning, A&E set May premieres for “Longmire” and “The Glades,” while Lifetime set “Devious Maids” for a June launch. Get all the details here.
By holding off by a couple hours, Starz got a separate news story for announcing a June premiere for “Magic City.”
The second season of “Magic City” will start on Starz on Friday, June 14 at 9 p.m. That will be one week after the June 7 finale for the first season of “Da Vinci’s Demons.”
In its return, “Magic City” will continue the story of Miami hotelier Ike Evans and his dealings with the mob, represented in its more fearsome form by Ben Diamond, played by Golden Globe nominee Danny Huston. Olga Kurylenko, Steven Strait, Christian Cooke and Yul Vazquez are among the stars returning.
“Magic City” is adding James Caan and Esai Morales to the cast for the second season, which will again by written by creator Mitch Glazer.

Around The Web

TAGSMAGIC CITYPREMIEREStarz

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP