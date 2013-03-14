Mandy Moore joins Benjamin McKenzie in CBS pilot ‘The Advocates’

Mandy Moore has chosen tears over laughter this pilot season.

Less than a week after exiting the ABC comedy pilot “Pulling,” the singer-turned-actress has signed on for CBS’ “The Advocates,” a prospective drama series that centers on lawyer Shannon Carter (Moore) and ex-con Henry Bird (“Southland”‘s Benjamin McKenzie) as they team up as “victim advocates” who skirt the edges of the law in order to fight for the underdogs who have been failed by the justice system. Moore’s Shannon is described as a former “take-no-prisoners” Assistant D.A. who had a change of heart after discovering the truth about her tragic past and connection to an unjustly imprisoned man.

“The Advocates” was written by Bruno Heller (“The Mentalist,” “Rome”) and will be directed by David Nutter (“Game of Thrones,” “Shameless”).

The news was broken by Deadline.

