Marc Maron Reveals His Biggest Podcast Mistake Ever

Jimmy Kimmel Live
07.01.14 4 years ago

Marc Maron and his “WTF” podcast are known for probing interviews of comedians and celebrities, but apparently the man behind the mic isn't always prepared to ask an hour's worth of questions. On “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” he revealed an incredible mixup that resulted in a total stranger coming to be interviewed. Frankly, it sounds like a very entertaining “Kids in the Hall” sketch.

