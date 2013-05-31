Watch: Maria Bamford’s got a new web series called ‘Ask My Mom!’

#Arrested Development
05.31.13 5 years ago

If you’ve been watching the new season of “Arrested Development,” it’s likely you’ve found yourself either oddly captivated or totally repulsed by the character Debrie Bardeaux, the junk-addicted actress who seems to be dangerously close to the precipice of toothlessness. Debrie is played by the comedian and professional weirdo Maria Bamford, who’s known for her surrealistic impressions and array of bizarre voices.

And hey, Maria’s got a new web series! It’s called “Ask My Mom!” and it features two characters, both played by Miss Bamford. So far, two episodes have been released, and you can watch them both right here. On methadone even, if you so choose.

