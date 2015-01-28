Marion Cotillard, Kristen Stewart land 2015 César Awards nominations

It was a battle of Yves Saint Laurent biopics at the Césars (the French Oscars, if you will) this year as both the French foreign language Oscar submission “Saint Laurent” (leader of the pack with 10 nods) and “Yves Saint Laurent” picked up a ton of mentions. Oscar players that popped up include “Two Days, One Night” star Marion Cotillard and animated feature “Song of the Sea.” Foreign film Oscar nominee “Timbuktu” also had a major showing.

And of course, in the Césars' foreign category, films like “Boyhood,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “12 Years a Slave” are duking it out.

Check out the full list of nominees below, and remember to keep track of it all at The Circuit.

Best Film

“Les Combattants”

“Eastern Boys”

“La Famille Bélier”

“Saint Laurent”

“Hippocrate”

“Sils Maria”

“Timbuktu”

Best Director

Céline Sciamma, “Bande De Filles”

Thomas Cailley, “Les Combattants”

Robin Campillo, “Eastern Boys”

Thomas Lilti, “Hippocrate”

Bertrand Bonello, “Saint Laurent”

Olivier Assayas, “Sils Maria”

Abderrahmane Sissako, “Timbuktu”

Best Actor

Pierre Niney, “Yves Saint Laurent”

Romain Duris, “Une Nouvelle Amie”

Gaspard Ulliel, “Saint Laurent”

Guillaume Canet, “La Prochaine Fois Je Viserai Le Coeur”

Niels Arestrup, “Diplomatie”

François Damiens, “La Famille Bélier”

Vincent Lacoste, “Hippocrate”

Best Actress

Juliette Binoche, “Sils Maria”

Catherine Deneuve, “Dans La Cour”

Marion Cotillard, “Deux Jours, Une Nuit”

Emilie Dequenne, “Pas Son Genre”

Adèle Haenel, “Les Combattants”

Sandrine Kiberlain, “Elle L”Adore”

Karin Viard, “La Famille Bélier”

Best Supporting Actor

Eric Elmosnino, “La Famille Bélier”

Jérémie Renier, “Saint Laurent”

Guillaume Gallienne, “Yves Saint Laurent”

Louis Garrel, “Saint Laurent”

Reda Kateb, “Hippocrate”

Best Supporting Actress

Marianne Denicourt, “Hippocrate”

Claude Gensac, “Lulu Femme Nue”

Izïa Higelin, “Samba”

Charlotte Le Bon, “Yves Saint Laurent”

Kristen Stewart, “Sils Maria”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“La Chambre Bleue”

“Diplomatie”

“Pas Son Genre”

“Lulu Femme Nue”

“La Prochaine Fois Je Viserai Le Coeur”

Best Original Screenplay

“Les Combattants”

“La Famille Bélier”

“Hippocrate”

“Sils Maria”

“Timbuktu”

Best Cinematography

“La Belle Et La Bête”

“Saint Laurent”

“Sils Maria”

“Timbuktu”

“Yves Saint Laurent”

Best Costumes

“La Belle Et La Bête”

“La French”

“Saint Laurent”

“Une Nouvelle Amie”

“Yves Saint Laurent”

Best Editing

“Les Combattants”

“Hippocrate”

“Party Girl”

“Saint Laurent”

“Timbuktu”

Best Set Design

“La Belle Et La Bête”

“La French”

“Saint Laurent”

“Timbuktu”

“Yves Saint Laurent”

Best Score

“Bande De Filles”

“Bird People”

“Les Combattants”

“Timbuktu”

“Yves Saint Laurent”

Best Sound

“Bande De Filles”

“Bird People”

“Les Combattants”

“Saint Laurent”

“Timbuktu”

Best Animated Film

“Muniscule – La Vallée Des Fourmis Perdues”

“Jack Et La Mécanique Du Coeur”

“Le Chant De La Mer”

Best Documentary

“Caricaturistes – Fantassins De La Démocratie”

“Les Chèvres De Ma Mère”

“La Cour De Babel”

“National Gallery”

“The Salt Of The Earth”

Best Foreign Film

“Boyhood”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Deux Jours, Une Nuit”

“Ida”

“Mommy”

“12 Years a Slave”

“Winter Sleep”

Best Newcomer (Male)

Kevin Azaïs, “Les Combattants”

Ahmed Dramé, “Les Héritiers”

Kirill Emelyanov, “Eastern Boys”

Pierre Rochefort, “Un Beau Dimanche”

Marc Zinga, “Qu”Allah Bénisse La France”

Best Newcomer (Female)

Lou de Laâge, “Respire”

Joséphine Japy, “Respire”

Louane Emera, “La Famille Bélier”

Ariane Labed, “Fidelio, L”Odyssée D”Alice”

Karidja Touré, “Bande De Filles”

Best Debut Feature

“Les Combattants”

“Elle L”Adore”

“Fidelio, L”Odyssée D”Alice”

“Party Girl”

“Qu”Allah Bénisse La France”

Best Short Film

“Aïssa”

“La Femme De Rio”

“Inupiluk”

“Les Jours D”Avant”

“Où Je Mets Ma Pudeur”

“La Virée A Paname”

Best Animated Short

“Bang Bang!”

“La Bûche De Noël”

“La Petite Casserole D”Anatole”

“Les Petits Cailloux”