Lucasfilm

Longstanding goofs notwithstanding, fans and filmmakers alike are excited about what Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has in store for the franchise’s Skywalker saga. With just six months to go before the last entry in the latest Star Wars trilogy hits theaters, however, it seems actor Mark Hamill is ready for his “curtain call.” While speaking to the Associated Press on the red carpet for Child’s Play, he confirmed the nature of Luke Skywalker’s appearance in the film and expressed his desire for it all to be over.

As noted by IndieWire, Hamill responded to the AP’s initial question about Rise of Skywalker being his last-ever Star Wars film with an emphatic yes. “I sure hope so,” he laughed. “I had closure in the last one. The fact that I’m involved in any capacity is only because of that peculiar aspect of the Star Wars mythology where, if you’re a Jedi, you get to come back [and] make a curtain call as a force ghost.”

Despite his initial misgivings about what Rian Johnson did with the character in The Last Jedi (which he later apologized for mentioning publicly), Hamill is now acknowledging that Luke’s story is over. Or, in his own words, has found “closure.” Besides, as Luke presumably tells Rey in the Rise of Skywalker teaser, “this is your fight.” So it makes complete sense that (1) He would be a force ghost, and (2) Hamill would want to be done with the role following Episode IX.

