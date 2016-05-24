Mark Ruffalo: Next ‘Thor’ flick an ‘an intergalactic buddy road movie’

If you ever wanted to see Thelma and Louise but with a giant green monster and the one-time heir to the throne of Asgard, it looks like you”ll have your chance.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, The Hulkster himself, Mark Ruffalo, explained that his upcoming movie Thor: Ragnarok will be “an intergalactic buddy road movie with Banner and Thor.” Knowing the complicated relationship between the two, this should be more than entertaining.

Ruffalo spilled some additional dirt about this ever expanding world of Marvel movies and what we can expect from Hulk.

“I think it will be smashing. You'll see a lot more Hulk,” Ruffalo said. “The Hulk gets Hulk-ier. The Hulk hulks out. Hulk-ier and bigger.”

The film, which will be directed by Taika Waititi (who offers some details of the movie to HitFix earlier this year), will star Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba and Cate Blanchett. It”s slated for a November 2017 release.