Maroon 5 sets 2013 North American tour

10.22.12 6 years ago

The hardest working man in show business, Adam Levine, and his band mates in Maroon 5 will head out on a 2013 North American tour in February.  The band, whose single, “One More Night,” has topped the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks, will be joined by Neon Trees and Owl City on the 31-date outing.

The Live Nation-produced arena tour opens at Columbus, Ohio”s Schottenstein Center on Feb. 13 and concludes April 6 outside Chicago at the Rosemont, Ill.-Allstate Arena. Tickets go on sale today for fan club members and to the general public on Oct. 27.

Levine will juggle his touring duties with his responsibilities as a coach on “The Voice,” which is already taping blind auditions for this Spring”s Season 4. He is also expanding into acting with roles on TV’s “American Horror Story” and the upcoming film, “Can A Song Save Your Life.” 

Maroon 5 will debut “Daylight,” the third single from current album, “Overexposed,” on “The Voice” on Nov. 8.

Maroon 5 Tour Dates

February 13                          Columbus, OH                     Schottenstein Center
February 14                          Detroit, MI                          The Palace of Auburn Hills
February 16                          New York, NY                      Madison Square Garden
February 17                          Manchester, NH                 Verizon Wireless Arena
February 19                          Toronto, ON                         Air Canada Centre
February 20                          Montreal, QC                     Bell Centre
February 22                          Uncasville, CT                      Mohegan Sun Arena
February 23                          East Rutherford, NJ           IZOD Center
February 25                          Grand Rapids, MI               Van Andel Arena
February 27                          Kansas City, MO                 Sprint Center
March 01                              Moline, IL                            iWireless Center
March 03                              Omaha, NE                           CenturyLink Center
March 04                              St. Paul, MN                         Xcel Energy Center
March 07                              Calgary, AB                         Scotiabank Saddledome
March 09                              Vancouver, BC                    Rogers Arena
March 11                              Seattle, WA                          Key Arena
March 13                             San Jose, CA                         HP Pavilion at San Jose
March 15                              Los Angeles, CA                  STAPLES Center
March 16                              Las Vegas, NV                    Mandalay Bay Events Center
March 19                              Houston, TX                         Toyota Center
 March 21                             Dallas, TX                             American Airlines Center
March 22                              Tulsa, OK                             BOK Center
March 24                              Nashville, TN                      Bridgestone Arena
March 26                              Birmingham, AL                  BJCC Arena
March 27                              Atlanta, GA                          Philips Arena
March 29                              Ft. Lauderdale, FL               BB&T Center
March 30                              Orlando, FL                         Amway Center
April 01                                  Jacksonville, FL                    Veterans Memorial Coliseum
April 03                                  Washington DC                   Verizon Center
April 04                                  Philadelphia, PA                  Wells Fargo Center
April 06                                  Rosemont, IL                       Allstate Arena

