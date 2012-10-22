Maroon 5 sets 2013 North American tour

The hardest working man in show business, Adam Levine, and his band mates in Maroon 5 will head out on a 2013 North American tour in February. The band, whose single, “One More Night,” has topped the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks, will be joined by Neon Trees and Owl City on the 31-date outing.
The Live Nation-produced arena tour opens at Columbus, Ohio”s Schottenstein Center on Feb. 13 and concludes April 6 outside Chicago at the Rosemont, Ill.-Allstate Arena. Tickets go on sale today for fan club members and to the general public on Oct. 27.
Levine will juggle his touring duties with his responsibilities as a coach on “The Voice,” which is already taping blind auditions for this Spring”s Season 4. He is also expanding into acting with roles on TV’s “American Horror Story” and the upcoming film, “Can A Song Save Your Life.”
Maroon 5 will debut “Daylight,” the third single from current album, “Overexposed,” on “The Voice” on Nov. 8.
Maroon 5 Tour Dates
February 13 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
February 14 Detroit, MI The Palace of Auburn Hills
February 16 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
February 17 Manchester, NH Verizon Wireless Arena
February 19 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
February 20 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
February 22 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
February 23 East Rutherford, NJ IZOD Center
February 25 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
February 27 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
March 01 Moline, IL iWireless Center
March 03 Omaha, NE CenturyLink Center
March 04 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
March 07 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
March 09 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
March 11 Seattle, WA Key Arena
March 13 San Jose, CA HP Pavilion at San Jose
March 15 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center
March 16 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center
March 19 Houston, TX Toyota Center
March 21 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
March 22 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
March 24 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
March 26 Birmingham, AL BJCC Arena
March 27 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
March 29 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center
March 30 Orlando, FL Amway Center
April 01 Jacksonville, FL Veterans Memorial Coliseum
April 03 Washington DC Verizon Center
April 04 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
April 06 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
