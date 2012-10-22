Maroon 5 sets 2013 North American tour

The hardest working man in show business, Adam Levine, and his band mates in Maroon 5 will head out on a 2013 North American tour in February. The band, whose single, “One More Night,” has topped the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks, will be joined by Neon Trees and Owl City on the 31-date outing.

The Live Nation-produced arena tour opens at Columbus, Ohio”s Schottenstein Center on Feb. 13 and concludes April 6 outside Chicago at the Rosemont, Ill.-Allstate Arena. Tickets go on sale today for fan club members and to the general public on Oct. 27.

Levine will juggle his touring duties with his responsibilities as a coach on “The Voice,” which is already taping blind auditions for this Spring”s Season 4. He is also expanding into acting with roles on TV’s “American Horror Story” and the upcoming film, “Can A Song Save Your Life.”

Maroon 5 will debut “Daylight,” the third single from current album, “Overexposed,” on “The Voice” on Nov. 8.

Maroon 5 Tour Dates

February 13 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

February 14 Detroit, MI The Palace of Auburn Hills

February 16 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

February 17 Manchester, NH Verizon Wireless Arena

February 19 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

February 20 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

February 22 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

February 23 East Rutherford, NJ IZOD Center

February 25 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

February 27 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

March 01 Moline, IL iWireless Center

March 03 Omaha, NE CenturyLink Center

March 04 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

March 07 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

March 09 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

March 11 Seattle, WA Key Arena

March 13 San Jose, CA HP Pavilion at San Jose

March 15 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

March 16 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center

March 19 Houston, TX Toyota Center

March 21 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

March 22 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

March 24 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

March 26 Birmingham, AL BJCC Arena

March 27 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

March 29 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center

March 30 Orlando, FL Amway Center

April 01 Jacksonville, FL Veterans Memorial Coliseum

April 03 Washington DC Verizon Center

April 04 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

April 06 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena