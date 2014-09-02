Maroon 5 announces more than two dozen North American stops on world tour

Maroon 5's new album “V” is out today — and reviews are in. And the band also has another outgoing message: the details on their world tour.
The Maroon 5 World Tour 2015 starts in February in Dallas and runs through at least June 17, in Portugal. The concert stint takes the pop-rock band to more than two dozen North American cities.
Tickets go up on Sept. 13 via Live Nation. There is a fan pre-sale on Sept. 6, and an American Express member pre-sale on Sept. 8. Live Nation mobile app users can nab early on Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. local. Ticket buyers will get a download of the album with purchase.
Magic! — the band behind hit single “Rude” — join the tour as “special guests”; Rozzi Crane opens in the U.S. and Nick Gardner opens overseas.
Maroon 5's fifth album has yielded hit single “Maps” so far, with “Animal” making it way up the charts now too. The Adam Levine-led group will appear on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” tonight (Sept. 2), on “America's Got Talent” on Sept. 3 and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Sept. 8. Levine (who serves as a judge on “The Voice”) will also stop-off on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” on Sept. 4.
Here are Maroon 5's 2015 tour dates:
Feb 16 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Feb 17 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Feb 19 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
Feb 24 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center
Feb 25 Tampa, FL Tampa Bay Times Forum
Feb 27 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Feb 28 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Mar 2 Washington DC Verizon Center
Mar 3 Boston, MA TD Garden
Mar 5 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Mar 8 East Rutherford, NJ IZOD Center
Mar 9 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Mar 11 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
Mar 13 Pittsburgh, PA CONSOL Energy Center
Mar 14 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
Mar 16 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
Mar 18 Auburn Hills, MI The Palace of Auburn Hills
Mar 19 Chicago, IL United Center
Mar 21 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
Mar 23 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Mar 25 Saskatoon, SK Credit Union Centre
Mar 26 Edmonton, AB Rexall Place
Mar 28 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
Mar 29 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Mar 31 San Jose, CA SAP Center
Apr 1 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
Apr 3 Inglewood, CA The Forum
May 26 London, UK Wembley Arena
May 31 Birmingham, UK LG Arena
June 1 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena
June 3 Amsterdam, NTH Ziggo Dome
June 9 Oberhausen, GR Koenig-Pilsener Arena
June 10 Munich, GR Olympiahalle
June 12 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Forum
June 14 Barcelona, Spain Palau Sant Jordi
June 15 Madrid, Spain Palacio Deportes
June 17 Lisbon, Portugal Meo Arena
Join The Discussion: Log In With