Maroon 5 announces more than two dozen North American stops on world tour

Maroon 5's new album “V” is out today — and reviews are in. And the band also has another outgoing message: the details on their world tour.

The Maroon 5 World Tour 2015 starts in February in Dallas and runs through at least June 17, in Portugal. The concert stint takes the pop-rock band to more than two dozen North American cities.

Tickets go up on Sept. 13 via Live Nation. There is a fan pre-sale on Sept. 6, and an American Express member pre-sale on Sept. 8. Live Nation mobile app users can nab early on Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. local. Ticket buyers will get a download of the album with purchase.

Magic! — the band behind hit single “Rude” — join the tour as “special guests”; Rozzi Crane opens in the U.S. and Nick Gardner opens overseas.

Maroon 5's fifth album has yielded hit single “Maps” so far, with “Animal” making it way up the charts now too. The Adam Levine-led group will appear on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” tonight (Sept. 2), on “America's Got Talent” on Sept. 3 and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Sept. 8. Levine (who serves as a judge on “The Voice”) will also stop-off on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” on Sept. 4.

Here are Maroon 5's 2015 tour dates:

Feb 16 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Feb 17 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Feb 19 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

Feb 24 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center

Feb 25 Tampa, FL Tampa Bay Times Forum

Feb 27 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Feb 28 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Mar 2 Washington DC Verizon Center

Mar 3 Boston, MA TD Garden

Mar 5 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Mar 8 East Rutherford, NJ IZOD Center

Mar 9 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Mar 11 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Mar 13 Pittsburgh, PA CONSOL Energy Center

Mar 14 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

Mar 16 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

Mar 18 Auburn Hills, MI The Palace of Auburn Hills

Mar 19 Chicago, IL United Center

Mar 21 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

Mar 23 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Mar 25 Saskatoon, SK Credit Union Centre

Mar 26 Edmonton, AB Rexall Place

Mar 28 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Mar 29 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Mar 31 San Jose, CA SAP Center

Apr 1 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

Apr 3 Inglewood, CA The Forum

May 26 London, UK Wembley Arena

May 31 Birmingham, UK LG Arena

June 1 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena

June 3 Amsterdam, NTH Ziggo Dome

June 9 Oberhausen, GR Koenig-Pilsener Arena

June 10 Munich, GR Olympiahalle

June 12 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Forum

June 14 Barcelona, Spain Palau Sant Jordi

June 15 Madrid, Spain Palacio Deportes

June 17 Lisbon, Portugal Meo Arena