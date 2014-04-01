Marvel debuts launch trailer for ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ mobile game

(CBR) Marvel has released the launch trailer for “Captain America: The Winter Soldier – The Official Game”, a film tie-in that allows players to control Steve Rogers as he commands an elite team of S.H.I.E.L.D. agents tasked with stopping a sinister global plot.

Developed by Gameloft for Adroid and iOS, the mobile game features an original story by comics writer Christos Gage. Players can call in Falcon and Black Widow for help as the go up against such adversaries as King Cobra, Taskmaster, Puff Adder and the Winter Soldier. A multiplayer mode offers the ability to join clans and to compete for a higher position in leagues.

The game is available for download now. “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” opens Friday.