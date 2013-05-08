Marvel not developing Falcon or War Machine standalone films

05.09.13

While Blade and Ms. Marvel standalone films are reportedly already in the works over at Marvel, it turns out not every superhero will be getting his/her own movie.

Don Cheadle’s War Machine and Anthony Mackie’s Falcon (set to make his big debut in next year’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”) won’t be anchoring their own spin-offs anytime soon, as Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed during a recent interview with Collider. While one should never say never when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe – they are making an “Ant-Man” movie, after all – it’s at least not part of the studios’ near-future plans.

Marvel’s next release after the box-office-busting “Iron Man 3” is “Thor: The Dark World,” which is slated for release on November 8.

Would you like to see a standalone movie for either Falcon or War Machine? Sound off in the comments.
 

