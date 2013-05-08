Marvel not developing Falcon or War Machine standalone films

While Blade and Ms. Marvel standalone films are reportedly already in the works over at Marvel, it turns out not every superhero will be getting his/her own movie.
Don Cheadle’s War Machine and Anthony Mackie’s Falcon (set to make his big debut in next year’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”) won’t be anchoring their own spin-offs anytime soon, as Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed during a recent interview with Collider. While one should never say never when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe – they are making an “Ant-Man” movie, after all – it’s at least not part of the studios’ near-future plans.
Marvel’s next release after the box-office-busting “Iron Man 3” is “Thor: The Dark World,” which is slated for release on November 8.
God forbid two black actors without the clout of Will Smith or Denzel Washinton headline their own spin-off vehicles.
Hollywood blames their races practices on the foreign market. I believe the foreign market is open—especially since black talent in music and modelling often found greater acceptance and acclaim overseas than domestically in their home country.
George Lucas couldn’t get Red Tails financed by a major—George Lucas! Fuck Marvel.
While I admit, Hollywood is full of a lot of beautiful white people, in this case I think it is hard to fault Marvel. I mean, Falcon? It’s a guy with wings! I know he has his fans, but still! Most outside of comic nerd do not know who he is and his aesthetics are going to be hard to nail. Maybe if he’s a big hit in the next Captain America movie or something (which is entirely possible) they could revisit this.
As for War Machine? Don Cheadle is pretty close to Will Smith, Denzel, and Morgan Freeman clout in my mind. I think it’s more a matter of a side-kick who, while charismatic and pretty cool, is still a less-interesting Iron Man (Tony Stark just has a LOT more written into his character).
All I am saying is there are other ethnic (or non-white) characters more suited for headline movies. Like Blade, which they are planning to make/re-boot/re-make/re-whatever.
I agree with Dave. As much as I’d love to see a glut of superhero movies with black folks in the lead, not every black superhero is worthy of a solo movie.
That said, I am hoping that they get Falcon right in the next Cap movie and find a way to make him interesting. I think there’s a way to do it.
In my mind, I’m most interested (and worried about) Black Panther, who I think could carry a solo series and has a high probability of being totally effed up and neutered in an attempt to make him more palatable to a wide audience. If they do nothing else but get T’Challa right, I’d consider that a win.
@Tigger500, I think on some level this is as much a comic-based (and beyond that, cultural-based) issue. How many great/iconic black superheroes (or Asian, Hispanic, Latino, etc.) are there? Of those, how many are not the second or third with that name (e.g. the Green Lantern John Stewart) or something from a blacksploitation background? There are a lot of cliche’s and stereotypes in most black/Indian/Asian/Hispanic comic book superheroes. So I think they need to build that up from the ground up, either with new characters (which is ongoing, but nothing seems to have really stuck in the mainstream), a/o reimagining. That or being selective. Falcon and War Machine might be dead-ends. Or maybe they just need to figure out a way they could work without just cramming them into the movie rotation simply because they are black.
I think Black Panther could work (not read much however he has a fanbase). Deathlok might work just based on the premise. Steel is fine, except he’s like Black Superman . . . with a sledgehammer. Same problem War Machine has in a way. Bishop should play a big role in the new X-Men movie, albeit he’s not the main antagonist (presumably). Beyond that, who’s A) strong enough (as a character, not necessarily in powers) to headline a movie? And B) not already a part of a team? The list is pretty short.
Actually, Spawn would not be bad, except I think the kinda/sorta-terrible movie version several years back probably ruined that since he’s not a real mainstream character as it is.
To some extent, I think they should focus on characters like Blade, Black Panther, and maybe John Stewart, Storm (in the X-Men), while finding ways to build up their minority-based characters into more than stereotypes or horribly outdated caricatures that end up being blaxploitation or Superman-Lite. By and large, that has generally not happened.
Dave – I agree with all of that. I mean, I can understand how from a business perspective Falcon could be a risk. But then so was Iron Man, right? The challenge, as you put it, is to find a way to make any character – independent of their race or ethnicity – work on the big screen.
i think part of what i would like to see is real care and risk-taking here. i’ve said for a long time that i think the Hughes Bros should be hired to write and direct the Black Panther films. because i think they have the right sensibility as filmmakers to get the political overtones of that character right, the track record to be trusted with a big franchise, and the style to do something really interesting. i think in the same way Captain America was free to be a tonally different movie in keeping with Cap’s origins, i would want the anti-imperialist/anti-colonialist element of T’Challa foregrounded in the film. Otherwise, what’s the point?
It’s as much about trying to move a non-white character out of stereotype as it is about being true to some of the cultural and political elements in some of these characters that likely make Marvel a little nervous about the commercial prospects.
I agree with you that there are more of these character with potential than perhaps is discussed, but taking a risk on them the way Marvel did with Iron Man would be wise, creatively i think.
/3RT are you really making this a black/race issue? Okay, as a kid I loved Falcon and War Machine. They were awesome. Anthony Mackie has been one of my favorite actors since 8 Mile. He’s a stud. As a fan of Marvel it’s just not logical to have a Falcon movie, the Falcon is like a Hawkeye or even a Black Widow.
And War Machine? Iron Man has burnt the public out on a robotic superhero. I believe that War Machine should be in the Avengers movies, but Ironman has done overkill to the iron suits they wear. That would be like making a Wasp movie after Antman comes out, it just won’t happen.
Stop being a liberal and pulling out the race card. BTW everyone throwing it out there. TERRY CREWS as Black Panther. YES!!!!!
Still, good news about the Blade movie
Nobody wants to watch a ripoff Ironman character and a guy with wings in their own movie.
This is such a non-story it is laughable. Why waste disk space on telling us about what’s NOT going to happen? No rumors about a solo movie for either Falcon or War Machine have ever surfaced, and the fact that this story focuses on two black characters makes it read like, “Look at how Marvel is not giving any black characters (other than Blade) their due.” This was a complete waste of space which seeks only to agitate.