Marvel Vs. DC: 5 Ways DC’s Rumored Film Slate Could Change Marvel’s Plans

(CBR) If the rumors are true, then Marvel and DC”s long-established comic book rivalry might soon translate to a number of big box office brawls. Earlier this week, Nikki Finke revealed Warner Bros.” possible film slate for their presently expanding DC Cinematic Universe. If “Batman v Superman” is just the dawn of justice, then this list encompasses justice”s afternoon, evening, and night.
The films included on the possible schedule are “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (May 2016); “Shazam” (July 2016); “The Sandman” (Christmas 2016); “Justice League” (May 2017); “Wonder Woman” (July 2017); a Flash and Green Lantern team-up (Christmas 2017); and “Man of Steel 2” (May 2018).
While this is of course big news to longtime DC Comics fans, this reveal – if true – could have a great impact on Marvel Studios” still-developing Phase Three slate of films. We know the two companies have a competitive history; earlier this year, Warner”s pushed “Batman v Superman” to May 6, 2016, a release date already occupied by a Marvel film – one we now know is “Captain America 3.” If there”s truth to this leak, then DC plans to release films in months that Marvel”s already claimed. Things could get very interesting, and here are five things we think could happen.
This is all depending on DC not shitting the bed in spectacular fashion…….like they’ve done with nearly every movie they’ve released that didn’t have Batman in it. WB doesn’t understand these characters and neither does anyone involved. If Paul Dini and Bruce Timm were being handed the franchise then I would say that Marvel had better watch their ass. Unfortunately DC is sticking with Nolan and Snyder and god knows who else. Marvel has nothing to worry about.
Unlike Marvel WB is starting its cinematic universe around well known characters that everybody already has a basic understanding of. BVS and JLA will have no problem being huge hits because after two Avengers films,there really isn’t anything new on the horizon Marvel could roll out that would be bigger then DC’s greatest heroes coming together.
As far as Marvel sticking it to DC by putting out a Captain Marvel film,who cares? DC has pretty much seen the writing on the wall anyway when they officially changed their Captain Marvel to SHAZAM which is what the character is better known as anyway.
Besides, the character is totally different anyway
so no body will mistake one for the other.
If anything,a Captain Marvel film would be a better counter point towards Wonder Woman while using the Captain Marvel name would be an added bonus.
As far as Marvel getting a jump on WB by releasing DR.Strange before The Sandman,Again who really cares?
Its not as if Marvel is going to cut Quicksilver out of Avengers AOU because FOX made the character a hit in DOFP.
There will be differences among Quciksilvers the
same as there will be between Strange and Sandman.
With WB,FOX and Sony getting into the shared universe game along side Marvel Studios,I think we
got about 5 years anyway before the genre implodes so enjoy the bounty of CMB’s while you can.
There’s also the possibility of the superhero bubble bursting. As a Marvel fan, the fact that we are now nearly doubling the number of superhero movies per year (plus all the superhero shows getting made) makes me a bit nervous.
Marvel has already half killed the genre with their excess of films, so five years is optimistic. I don’t watch the Marvel stuff anymore as they’re all highly predictable and a bit Saturday morning cartoon, but their persistence in film numbers will likely bore everyone else out of the genre by 2017.
Mr. Smiles. I get that you don’t like the Marvel stuff, but by “half-killed” the genre, are you talking about the half that isn’t Marvel?
Iron Man worldwide grosses went from $585m to $624m to $1.2b. Cap from $371m to $710m. Thor from $449m to $645.
Step outside Marvel Studios, and X-men First class did $354m, DOFP did $662m. Even the “disappointing” Spider-man sequel was only off a few points from the first and still did $700m.
So far, if people are really getting tired of superhero flicks we have a wierd way of showing it.
It’ll be tough to fast a Black Widow movie with ScarJo’s pregnancy
I honestly think this whole thing is a huge shrug for Marvel. I think they have their model, and it’s been doing well for them and so they’ll stick to it. It’s way premature to start talking about how this affects them. Also, I don’t believe Finke’s report is true, but until we get an official announcement I can’t be sure.
It’s more interesting to see who blinks on the May 2016 date, and how that will be perceived. Me, I think Marvel will move Cap3 to April because that month has been doing well for them previously. But we’ll see.
WB is finding themselves back in the same condition they were in the 70’s and 80’s but instead of being unable to make money on comics they are unable to make Comic based movies.
Dawn of Justice is looking like a too many cooks issue, and looks more and more like a it’s just a pre-origin story to set up the rest. Shazam and Sandman are gambles that are unlikely to pay off given the failure of Green Lantern.
Justice League could work, but if it’s preceeded by a line of failures I have my doubts. If they screw up Wonder Woman there will be hell to pay. Teaming up GL is probably the only way to make a decent movie now.
The order and execution is just wrong.
Batman vs Superman with fewer characters.
Flash and GL
Wonder Woman
Justice League
Sandman
Shazam
Man of Steel 2
The reason they wont go with a legit sounding list is if they screw up with Wonder Woman before JL they’ve messed up JL. Same goes for Flash and GL. I see the logic in if we screw up Sandman and Shazam we won’t necessarily screw up JL, but that’s looser logic.
If they don’t have the confidence to do core members other than big blue and bats then I have no confidence in JL or any of their movies.