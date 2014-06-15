Marvel Vs. DC: 5 Ways DC’s Rumored Film Slate Could Change Marvel’s Plans

(CBR) If the rumors are true, then Marvel and DC”s long-established comic book rivalry might soon translate to a number of big box office brawls. Earlier this week, Nikki Finke revealed Warner Bros.” possible film slate for their presently expanding DC Cinematic Universe. If “Batman v Superman” is just the dawn of justice, then this list encompasses justice”s afternoon, evening, and night.

The films included on the possible schedule are “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (May 2016); “Shazam” (July 2016); “The Sandman” (Christmas 2016); “Justice League” (May 2017); “Wonder Woman” (July 2017); a Flash and Green Lantern team-up (Christmas 2017); and “Man of Steel 2” (May 2018).

While this is of course big news to longtime DC Comics fans, this reveal – if true – could have a great impact on Marvel Studios” still-developing Phase Three slate of films. We know the two companies have a competitive history; earlier this year, Warner”s pushed “Batman v Superman” to May 6, 2016, a release date already occupied by a Marvel film – one we now know is “Captain America 3.” If there”s truth to this leak, then DC plans to release films in months that Marvel”s already claimed. Things could get very interesting, and here are five things we think could happen.