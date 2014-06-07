Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man’ selects comedy director Peyton Reed to replace Edgar Wright

Marvel's “Ant-Man” finally has a director.

The search to find a replacement for departed director Edgar Wright has come to an end, with comedy veteran Peyton Reed signing on to helm the superhero film with Paul Rudd in the title role.

Marvel revealed the news today on their official site.

Reed is best-known for comedies such as “Bring It On,” “Down With Love” and Jim Carrey's “Yes Man,” but has some previous superhero experience. He spent years developing a “Fantastic Four” feature at Fox, before Tim Story ultimately took the reins.

Wright (“Shaun of the Dead”) abruptly left “Ant-Man” last month, citing creative differences with Marvel. Among the other names who were reportedly in the mix and various points thereafter were Rawson Marshall Thurber, Nicholas Stoller, and Ruben Fleischer. Adam McKay (“Anchorman”) and David Wain (“Wet Hot American Summer”), both of whom had worked with Rudd in the past, were also considered.

While he won't be directing, McKay will contribute to the script, which was originally written by Wright and Joe Cornish (“Attack the Block”).

Reed's selection seems to reinforce the idea that “Ant-Man” will be much lighter and comedic that other Marvel superhero films.

Patrick Wilson, Michael Douglas and Evangeline Lilly are also set to star.

“Ant-Man” will open July 17, 2015.

