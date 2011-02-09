Massive Rolling Stones singles boxed set due in April

While rumors still swirl around a 2011 tour, the Rolling Stones are taking more advantage of their downtime with another re-release, of sorts.

An enormous singles CD boxed set of the legendary rock act’s biggest tracks from 1971 to 2006 will drop on April 11 (or perhaps April 12, in a more traditional U.S. retail world). It includes 173 tracks total, 45 of them singles; 83 of those 173 were never previously available on standalone singles.

The sleeves to each disc are replicated from each of the songs’ original vinyl and CD casings; a 32-page book included features a new essay from Paul Sexton and an interview with former bass player and archivist Bill Wyman.

For those who are so over CDs, “The Rolling Stones Singles (1971-2006)” will be available digitally, as well.

A limited edition pressing of “Brown Sugar” on 7″ vinyl will also be released in honor of Record Store Day, on April 16.

For more information, check out the band’s website.

As previously reported, the Stones turned down a headlining slot at this year’s Glastonbury music festival in England.

Frontman Mick Jagger is also scheduled to take the stage at the Grammy Awards for the very first time this weekend, to perform during the annual “In Memoriam” segment.