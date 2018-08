(CBR) I”m simultaneously fascinated and terrified by this incredible medieval-style Joker leather armor crafted by Prince Armory to unnerve attendees at the next Renaissance faire. It”s composed of: “Jester”s Helmet with Joker Mask, Breastplate, Drama Face Pauldrons, Breastplate, Jester”s War Skirt, Cuisses/Knees/Greaves, Articulated Jester Shoe Sabatons.”

No price is listed, but I”ll go out on a limb and say it”ll set you back a lot.

(via Neatorama, io9.com)