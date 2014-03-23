Meet William Burnside, ‘Captain America 3’s’ rumored main villain

(CBR) “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” hasn”t even opened yet and bits of information are already starting to surface about the hero”s next solo film. “Winter Soldier” directors Joe and Anthony Russo are already attached to “Captain America 3,” and there are rumblings that the film could open as quickly as two years from now. Considering that possibly tight turnaround, it makes sense that screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have already started thinking about just who Steve Rogers will come up against next.

“We”ve definitely set out on a more realistic road in the Cap movies, you know,” Markus told Den of Geek. “Even more grounded than in the other MCU movies. And so it kind of rules out Cap fighting the Dinosaur Man or something like that. There are some that aren”t gonna start and other ones that – I mean there”s a couple we”re playing with right now that we really want to take elements from. Which we”ll not reveal. … All I”m saying is psychotic 1950s Cap.”

Before you ask, yes, there was a Captain America in the 1950s even though Steve Rogers met an icy fate at the end of World War II, and no, his elevator did not reach the top floor. Here”s a crash course in all things William Burnside, the Captain America of the Eisenhower administration.