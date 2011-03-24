Melinda Doolittle critiques ‘American Idol’ Motown Night for HitFix

Season 6 favorite Melinda Doolittle is one of the experts in HitFix’s Fantasy American Idol game and throughout the competition, she’ll be providing analysis on this season’s contenders.

Motown Night! I always love this week because these are the songs I grew up on. Tonight was great! I loved pretty much all the song choices. I also loved how some of the contestants are starting to show us a different side of themselves. I”m not even going to put them in order of best to least, because I really enjoyed all of them tonight. For this reason, I think we may have the first surprise elimination of the season. I”m hoping that all my faves make it through so I can see them on tour, but tonight showed that it”s anybody”s game. Here are my thoughts in order of performance. Who do you think is going home tonight?

Casey Abrams “Heard It Through The Grapevine”

This week was made for him! He is such an amazing entertainer. He made the song his own and I loved every second. I agree with all the judges…he”s already an artist. His way of throwing himself into every song is fearless! Can you tell he”s still my favorite? :-)

Thia Megia “Heat Wave”

This is by far my favorite performance from Thia! So glad to hear her do something upbeat. I totally agree with Jennifer, though…she didn”t completely connect to the lyrics. However, she is a 16 year old singing a Motown song. She might be too young to have a connection. Loved her tone on the verses! Get it, girl!

Jacob Lusk “You”re All I Need”

This was my favorite performance he has done in weeks! I was not quite as excited as the judges were, but I really loved it. His voice can get out of control sometimes, so it was awesome to hear him use some restraint tonight. This boy can sing! I was wondering how he was going to do this song as a solo, but he nailed it!

Lauren Alaina “You Keep Me Hangin” On”â€¨I love her tone! I”m going to put her in the same boat with Thia, and say she may be a little young to completely connect with the lyrics, but she sang it very, very well!

Stefano Langone “Hello”

Love his voice! Love his voice! Love his voice! I actually disagree with the judges on this one. I felt like he connected with the lyrics of the song. Sometimes, when you get into it, your eyes just close. It happens. Could he open his eyes a little more? Yes. Did it distract me from his amazing vocal? Not a bit! Did he connect with me? You better believe it!

Haley Reinhart “You Really Got a Hold On Me”

Miss Haley? You picked the perfect song for your voice tonight! Love her bluesy tone. She had a few pitch problems at the beginning, but I didn”t even care by the end. She

Scotty McCreery “For Once In My Life”

I”m not mad at him for putting his own twist on one of my favorite songs. I admit, I was nervous, but he handled it. Not my favorite performance, but his fans will be very happy.

Pia Toscano “All In Love is Fair”

What a voice! She is absolutely amazing. She flawlessly killed (that”s a good thing) yet another ballad. I”m with the judges here, though, I need something different. Can”t wait to hear her step out of the box.

Paul McDonald “The Tracks of My Tears”

Like Scotty, I love that Paul stayed true to himself. I liked him being behind the guitar again. I”m all for changing it up a bit, but I think it might have been a little buried under all the dynamic performances of the night.

Naima Adedapo “Dancing In The Street”

Kudos to her for living outside of the box! I really love how fearless she is. The arrangement was really cool. I also love that the pitch was on point tonight. I hope it”s enough to get her out of the bottom three this week. PS-I”ve gotta learn how to dance like that! :-)

James Durbin “Living For The City”

Great voice. Love his high notes. Didn”t really dig it on this song though. I”m fully aware that Stevie Wonder does high screams too, but I feel like James does it just because he can, not because the song moved him to. I”m sure he”ll be screaming for everyone on tour soon, though. Top 10, here he comes. :-)

