Melinda Doolittle critiques the ‘American Idol’ Top 9 for HitFix

I. MISS. SIMON.
Maybe it”s because I”m in a very punchy mood tonight, but I thought the judges were way too nice. So, in honor of Simon, I have written a brutally honest review with the help of my closest girlfriends. Enter at your own risk.
Jacob Lusk “Man In The Mirror”
I totally respected him for choosing a song he believed in, however, I was a little distracted by all of the hip thrusting in the Saturday Night Fever suit. Why does the man in the mirror have to be dressed in all white? Very cool to have Saidah Garrett there, but not sure their pitch matched up that well. Also, I believe skipping is hazardous to your vibrato. Not even gonna discuss the booty bump with Ryan at the end of the show.
Haley Reinhart “Piece of My Heart”
Loved the L.A.M.B. top and leggings…so cute! (Now, I”m being Paula.) I blame the judges for this one. No one can ever be Janis Joplin. She looked uncomfortable at the prospect of even trying to take it on. The only time she settled in was the last third of the song when she quit trying to be Janis and was just Haley.
Casey Abrams “Have You Ever Seen the Rain”
Loved the arrangement with the upright bass, although, I wouldn”t call it “revolutionary”. (Esperanza Spalding, anyone?) You know I love Casey”s tone, but he does need to be careful about chewing the ends of his phrases. Loved the part at the end when he took it high and cascaded down. This was one of the only times I agreed with the judges tonight. I”ll be sitting next to Jennifer Lopez on the front row of his concert.
Lauren Alaina “Natural Woman”
The look was awesome, however, there was nothing natural about it. Let me start off by saying Lauren has a beautiful voice, but she has what my girls and I call “the dead eye.” Which simply means, she doesn”t seem to connect with the song; Possibly because there”s absolutely no way to be a natural woman at the age of 16.
James Durbin “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”
The guitar was weeping because it was horribly out of tune. While I don”t blame James for this, it did affect his pitch. Side note: If I were fighting pitch-wise with a guitar that out of tune, I might cry too.
Scotty McCreery “That”s Alright Mama”
Kudos to Scotty for changing it up! This was my favorite Scotty week so far. Not sure why he treats the microphone like it”s a flute, or why Jennifer Lopez thought she saw anything relating to hip-hop in his movement, but I”m proud of him for stepping out of his box.
Pia Toscano “River Deep, Mountain High”
Thank God she did an uptempo song, but if you muted the sound, it still looked like a ballad. (Mark this as the second and final time I agreed with the judges.) Girl can sing her tail off…just looking forward to seeing her let loose and have some fun. In the words of Jennifer Lopez, “Stomp it out!”
Stefano Langone “When A Man Loves A Woman”
While I”d like to believe he was singing this song directly to me, the fact that he sang it approximately one octave higher than I would was a bit of a turn off…and that”s not even counting the key change. It”s kinda like when you don”t want your man to weigh less than you do…some things just aren”t right. We all know by now that Stefano can sing, and sing high…a lot. Now, I would love to hear a different part of his range.
Paul McDonald “Folsom Prison Blues”
With Paul, weird seems to work, however it would have been nice to hear the melody at some point. (Maybe it got locked in Folsom Prison with the blues.) Aside from the melody, or lack thereof, Paul”s quirkiness really paid off in this performance. Oh wait! I forgot about the fact that he seemed amazingly happy to be singing the blues. Can we just leave it at the fact that it was better than last week?
One of my girls wanted to make sure I mentioned the Family Feud closing at the end of the show. What exactly was happening? (See Jacob Lusk review, re: booty bump)
Note to self: Never watch American Idol while in a bad mood. :-)
Nice stuff. I love critical Melinda.
Oh my Gosh Melinda, I love you more today than yesterday but not as much as tomorrow. This was hilarious. Please me a judge on Idol. Thank you. <3
Me too. Love critical Melinda, and as a voice to be reckoned with, your editorial voice has nice timbre and resonance, as it resonates with me perfectly. I happen to agree on every single point. Here are my aligned additions. Jacob’s Butt too large to wear white. He didn’t want to a song about doing the nasty, but he was doing the thrust? Great voice though. Haley’s piece of my heart. Meh. The clothes do not make the singer. She’s good but no Janis. I liked Casey’s choice of song this time, and i do like the stand up. Revolutionary it was not, agreed. James is too much like Adam Lambert it’s annoying. I like the kid, but I can’t help the comparison and the gratuitous high notes. Not necessary. Scott is cool in a Howdy Doody kinda way, he has a sweet spot with the low notes and I think he’ll do well in this possibly the final 5. Pia. Pia Pia. That dress? Looked like she has a sack of potatoes in her Hoo Ha area. Not good.Great voice, but needs some serious moves.She could take this. Paul McDonald- freaky but surprisingly good this last time. All in all, Melinda is spot on. The judges were too nice… it’s still a competition they need to share more criticism withe the finalists and steer them in a better direction.
Love to hear your thoughts, Melinda. You are my favorite contestant ever!
I disagree about Haley; I thought she was amazing. But I thought the exact same thing about Scotty holding the mic like as a flute. He was like a pied piper luring all those girls on the stage.
Thank goodness someone is keeping it real! Note to AI judges: If you keep giving everyone an A+, then I have no need to hear your critiques and your job is superfluous.
You rock, Melinda! Loved hearing your take on things! …even though I haven’t watched Idol since the David Archuleta season (his album “The Other Side of Down” is aMAZing, btw)
They should invite you on as a judge or mentor, I would def. watch then!!!
Thank you for being honest. The show is great this hyear and the judges are good – but they aren’t being critical enough. I MISS SIMON TOO!
I love your reviews. I agree with a large part of it… & I guess I must’ve been in a bad mood last night as well, since all I did was complain about everybody. I do usually TRY to be positive, but just find it impossible when all the judges do is go all fangirl or fanboy over every contestant, instead of giving a real critique! How does this help a contestant – “OMG! That was awesome!” – I can do that (if I wanted to lie about it). Come on, give them something to build upon, tell Pia she needs to loosen up, she the most technical singer there, but she needs to relax & have fun. Tell Durbin he needs to sing on key, & stop putting every cliche rock move into every performance, and not to be so cocky, he’s not as great as he thinks he is (or as great as the judges keep telling him). He won’t gain any new fans that way. Lauren has a great voice, but there’s something about her eyes, they get droopy & dead – especially when people are talking to her. IDK what that is all about, maybe she needs some medicine. But I think she has the potential to be as big as Carrie Underwood. I hope she has some great coaches on her side, because she’s very young & immature, she needs proper guidance. Casey has been better lately, but I’m still not sure if he’s someone I would pay to go see at a concert or buy his record, or even want to hear on the radio. But he’s trying… & he’s different & talented, so … I guess he can keep trying & maybe win me back over (I liked him during Hollywood Week). Scotty did a great job with Elvis, but yeah, he’s so dorky with that mic & his moving around, it was just corny to me. I like Haley, but I agree with your assessment, maybe she just tries too hard, less growling, more connection with the song & audience. I can’t stand Paul’s voice at all anymore. I hate it more every week, I really liked him during Hollywood Week, but man, it’s just baaaad. He totally ruined Cash’s song, NOT GOOD. Stefano is the king of Cheese. I think it’s time to say buh-bye, Stefano. (he’s a cross between David Archeleta & Joey Tribiani on Friends, haha). I don’t like his voice much, he seems like a nice kid & all, but he picks the cheesiest songs & just seems like a wannabe to me. Nothing special at all. Maybe boy band material.
Melinda, I’ve been a big fan of your recaps, and I think this was your best recap yet. I thought everyone did real well last night, but the judges were too nice (esp. to Jacob wtf…).
I quite liked Haley’s performance. I thought Pia was the best. I thought Lauren was on pitch, but boring. Paul had his best performance, but that’s not saying much. I think Scotty’s vocals were great, but I do agree that he needs to work on holding his mic in a less awkward fashion. James was nice and intimate. Loved how Casey brought out the bass but he was forgettable. Stefano is losing steam.
All in all, I hope a girl isn’t eliminated!!!
Melinda’s critiques blows donkey do!
Shows a massive lack of character and integrity on her part. Her parents should feel shame when reading her lack of compassion towards the “young” adults who are trying to progress in this so very difficult and trying field.
Melinda needs a nice talk with God. I recommend a confession and asking of forgiveness to all she has offended.
I hope that was all sarcastic because she wasn’t nearly as critical as she could have been given how bad everyone was last night.
‘Grandma Doolittle’, I suggest you work on a confession yourself, because YOU offended ME by suggesting Melinda has any reason to feel shame. Only someone who had not followed Melinda from the start would believe that she has a ‘massive lack of character and integrity’ or that she lacks compassion for young adults. You are the one who should feel shame.
Saying that Melinda Doolittle has a lack of compassion may be one of the funniest things I have ever, ever heard. She is, by far, one of the most compassionate and giving people I have ever known.
Okay… Grandma… I will try to be polite.
I really don`t care for AI, but I can`t accept you come here and say things like that. You can`t judge my Mel, nobody can without hearing my answer. She is one of the most incredible fascinating and kind people I know and you can`t judge her for being honest and smart. Yes, she is being smart.
You make me feel shame. Shame because you are judging the person and she is working and what a great work she is doing as everything she does. Then, go you talk with God and let my girl does her job.
I can`t help myself, so shut up and go read a book, will be better for you. (Sorry if I was rude)
Agree about Simon. as things stand the show is dying on it’s feet. I don’t care how they tweak it… it’s lost it’s character.
Hey, it’s equally as bad if not worse when you watch in a GOOD mood.
Great review.
I actually like Idol MORE this season. There’s a difference between giving constructive criticism (which Randy is doing more of this year) and being downright mean, which Simon was guilty of more than once, such as when he was critical of a contestant’s physical characteristics and other things they couldn’t change. I love the kinder, gentler Idol.
Regarding the guitar accompaniment for the performance of James Durbin last night, there were some bad notes (out of tune) particularly at the beginning of the song. But I heartily disagree with the statement made above that “it did affect his pitch”. I listened to this song at least a dozen times primarily because of being immensely impressed with the tonal quality of James’ voice and not once did I hear anything even vaguely resembling “pitchiness” in the melodic phrasing of the vocals. Regarding the octave jump to the high note he hits at the end of the song, I am mindful of the fact that he (intentionally) hits what I’d call a bluesy grace note that is a couple of steps below the destination note that he smoothly and skillfully transitioned into (slides up to) as though he was unconsciously tapping into the vibrant soul of the cosmic stream of jazz improvisation that fleetingly flowed through his blues-blessed spirit for at least a few bars of bliss. I could qualify my statement about his pitch by revealing that I am an accomplished musician who has what some call “perfect pitch” but it is not my intention to lift myself up through these words but rather to respond to what I perceive to be an unfair attack against James Durbin’s performance presented above as an inaccurate assessment of pitch made by someone with questionable credentials (at least as far as evaluating pitch is concerned).
If perchance one wonders as to why I would dare to go on the record in my previous posting and boldly infer that Melinda Doolittle is not qualified to judge the pitch of any singer, let’s not forget that in her own autobiography, it is revealed that Melinda Doolittle is no stranger to tone-deafness. In fact, she was allegedly so blind to pitch (tone-deaf) as a child that her choir director used to plead with her to move her mouth but not let any sounds come out at all. As far as I know, there is no cure for such a thing. One is either capable of determining subtle variations in pitch or they are not. In the studio, there are many frequency modulation tools that can fix vocal imperfections and make practically anyone sound good. But I am still quite perplexed if not utterly puzzled and filled with an aching sense of bewilderment as to how a pitch-challenged individual afflicted with a chronic condition of tone-deafness can presume to speak with authority about something she knows nothing about.
You made your point that James is not pitchy but how truly reliable are you as the arbiter of pitch? Because you said you are a musician then yo are the last word on these matters? You used verbosity to act as though you are an authority on these things and that no other opinion matters than your own technical precision. Your attack on Melinda Doolittle’s call on James’ pitch would have gained traction had it not resorted to malicious mudslinging. Your own ineptitude suddenly became all the more obvious. The use of long sentences may suggest your good command of the language but to use it to continually malign a person’s integrity under the arrogant belief that you know music than Ms Doolittle, bespeaks of one’s own insecurity and struggles to be taken seriously.
I think you missed the point, Urantian. Melinda admitted to being born tone deaf, but was healed of that after praying to God for help with it. No one who was tone deaf could sing the way she does.
Melinda, you are the best, and the only American Idol, in my opinion. You got it right every time you stood on stage. You would be a fantastic judge…the current trio of judges now must be happy for the bank, but they add nothing of value to the contestant. You are so right about the dead eye: I think Pia had dead eye as well. She did not move me at all. God help me, I love Scotty’s voice. I hope he stops mugging and scooping.
Hey, Melinda—they should ditch JLo and replace her with you. Spot on critique!