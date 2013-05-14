That Melissa Joan Hart Kickstarter you didn’t know existed is a miserable failure

Melissa Joan Hart, the ’90s teen star who currently dwells in the basement of fame known as the ABC Family network, has effectively canceled her Kickstarter campaign after falling a whopping $1,948,395 short of her goal. Which begs the question: Melissa Joan Hart had a Kickstarter campaign? And also: who is Melissa Joan Hart?
Titled “Darci’s Walk of Shame,” the rom-com project’s official fundraising page describes the plot this way: “An impulsive act has Darci face enormous hurdles to get back to her sister”s wedding and avoid her family witness her first walk of shame.” Which sounds…well, pretty fucking confusing actually.
“For those of you out there that still love and adore ‘Sabrina,’ ‘Clarissa’ and my new show ‘Melissa & Joey,’ I promise that this comedy will deliver the laughs and silliness that you have come to know and expect from me and my taste in projects,” said Melissa in a personal statement, appealing to the seventeen people who actually believe that’s a good thing. “I am asking you to do what Hollywood won’t, and that is to take a chance on me as the lead of a romantic comedy film. The more money we raise, the more likely this film will reach numerous movie theaters and impress those same Hollywood execs that have caused a stumbling block in my path to a more serious film career.”
So tell me something: if walking emo soundtrack and favorite cultural punching bag Zach Braff can raise $2 million in three days and Melissa Joan Hart can barely raise $50,000 in a month-and-a-half, what does that make Melissa Joan Hart? I’m not sure, but probably something with tears.
And now for Jimmy Kimmel’s legendary MJH takedown:
Twitter: @HitFixChris
Ouch.
This is the first article I read here at RIOT and it will be my last. If I wanted to read snarky shit, I would go to 4Chan or CRACKED.
I think that werewolf guy is actually melissa joan hart.
This article is rude and unnecessary
Agreed. MJH is Hot, the problem is she’s squeaky clean and that unfortunately is NOT what people want. If she got arrested, or did a porn, she’d be back on the spotlight in no time.
Who is Melissa Joan Hart? Who the fuck are YOU to be snarking about Melissa Joan Hart? Her kickstarter raised 50 grand … that’s gotta be four years’ salary for you from this shitbomb site. She did two television shows and seems to be fairly well-adjusted despite being a kid actor. What shows were you on, other than a douche commercial? You’re the garbage at the bottom of the bin, dribbledick.
Agree with most of the comments. This article is mean spirited and snarky is putting it nicely. Maybe cyber bullying. I find it ironic how Melissa, a former child star, keeps trying to produce and create and the sad Amanda Bynes is struggling and the media hit you either way. I am not a fan of Melissa but she is trying.. and still doing productive things and has a family to boot. Mean…mean, mean shit on this article
Ahem: [begthequestion.info]
What a mean article!
She needs to show some boobies or walk around in some booty shorts. Its time MJH. We need to see a side of you that isn’t campy comedy. Now show us where babies come from. How do we kickstart that?
You are SICK!
Though completely right.
Yep. ANother shitty, derivative website in search of an identity…and lazily swiping low brow, low hanging fruit: Another celeb site written “with attitude.” And on top of that, you’re banking on paid distribution to drive clicks. Nice knowing you.
I would rather her just keep doing what she’s doing and not stoop to typical Hollywood levels. She’s already famous and I’m sure she makes a great living without having to sell her soul. This article is mean and poorly written. Who the hell is Chris Egertson anyway? What a jerk.
This is just mean. F*** you whoever wrote this shit.
lol…love the snark.keep it up.
lol…loved the snark.the Kimmel video just made it even better