Meryl Streep is totally into taking selfies now

01.05.14 5 years ago

This Just In: three-time Oscar winner and 179-time Oscar nominee Meryl Streep was spotted taking a selfie with Margo Martindale at the Palm Springs International Film Festival over the weekend, a startling occurrence given that this is now the third such selfie-sech perpetrated by the “August: Osage County” star in only a matter of months:

While three selfies admittedly isn’t a whole lot relative to, say, Kim Kardashian – who just yesterday posted a pic of she and something named Blac Chyna’s asses on her Instagram account – it’s still more than one might have expected from the likes of Meryl Streep, who has made actual movies that have won actual awards that are not Razzies or People’s Choice Awards. And yet here she is again only a few months ago, with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton:

And again, with daytime talk show hosts Kelly Ripa and Whoopi Goldberg:

And in conclusion, please start an Instagram account, Meryl Streep.

