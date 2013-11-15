MGM and Danjaq reportedly close deal to secure all SPECTRE and Blofeld rights for James Bond

A nine-day court case that has lingered for almost exactly 50 years has finally come to a permanent, irrevocable end, and that is very good news indeed for fans of James Bond.
“Thunderball” is probably the most important Bond film ever made, although I doubt it’s anyone’s favorite. I would love to know what Ian Fleming was thinking when he tried to cheat Kevin McClory in the first place after they spent a few years working with him to try and turn the still relatively new James Bond character into a potential movie franchise. They started in 1958, and they worked up several treatments and screenplays together. They finally settled on “Thunderball,” which was called “Longitude 78 West” at that point, and they started work on the film. That’s when Fleming figured out that he was low man on the totem pole, financially speaking, and he started trying to kill the deal. He and Ivar Bryce, one of the other producers on the film, made some very shady moves to cut McClory out of the movie, and it killed the movie before they got out of pre-production. At that point, Fleming could have probably gone back to writing original Bond books and been fine, but for some reason, he turned the script they were going to shoot into the novel that was published as “Thunderball,” and he published it in 1961 with absolutely no mention of either McClory or Jack Whittingham, the other writer who had been part of the development process.
Total lunacy, right? When Whittingham and McClory sued Fleming, they went to court in November 1963, and it took less than two weeks for the court to order Fleming to pay £35,000 to McClory as well as court costs of £52,000. In addition, he gave away every right he had to any of the screenplays or treatments that he had developed with McClory and Whittingham, and he had to credit them as co-writing the story in all future editions of “Thunderball.” He had to give the film rights to “Thunderball” to McClory as well, and when it was finally turned into a film, EON had to allow McClory to co-produce it. They only retained the production rights for ten years, and at that point, all rights for any future versions returned to him completely.
That made McClory a very dangerous and frustrating man to EON for decades. Every time McClory tried to make his own James Bond film, either United Artists or the Fleming Estate Trustees would sue him, and every time, McClory would win. They managed to ruin his momentum and stall him, though, and it took him seven years to make “Never Say Never Again” with Sean Connery playing 007, as a clear a middle finger as I think he could possibly give to EON.
It’s ironic that Sony is the current distributor of the Bond series, because there was a point where Sony was trying to make a Bond film with McClory to compete against the EON movies, and MGM/UA sued them over it. The settlement in that suit led to Sony acquiring part of MGM, so I think it’s safe to say that was another legal challenge to McClory’s rights that failed. Until the day he died, there were legal actions back and forth and back and forth, and ultimately, I think it’s sort of a disgusting legal legacy for EON and Danjaq and MGM/UA to have created. McClory was clearly wronged by Fleming, and as much as I believe Fleming is the creator of the character and the primary person who should have had any say in the character’s fate, what he did to McClory and Whittingham was so specifically and intentionally illegal that I feel like he lost any legal or moral high ground.
Now, finally, MGM and Danjaq have purchased each and every last right still owned by McClory’s estate. The reason this matters is more than just righting a long-standing wrong. This means that the official franchise now once again has the legal right to tell stories about SPECTRE and Ernst Stavro Blofeld. This is basically as big as Batman getting back the legal right to tell stories about The Joker. This is the big-picture bad guy that the franchise needs, and I cannot wait to see if this plays into “Bond 24,” which John Logan is scripting right now with Sam Mendes set to once again direct for a November 6, 2015 release in the US. Could this be the movie where they finally reveal the mastermind behind the events of “Casino Royale” and “Quantum Of Solace” and tie it all together using Blofeld?
It’s exciting news, and I am eager to see how this plays out. I only wish they’d done the right thing during McClory’s lifetime.
“Bond 24” will open in the UK on October 23, 2015. If Blofeld’s in it, I’m buying a damn plane ticket to see it as early as humanly possible.
HOLY SHIT. Best news ever.
Couldn’t come at a better time, either, now that the producers are finally showing interest in making a more classical brand of Bond movie.
Are we allowed to geek out over Blofeld casting ideas yet? I’ll start. Stellan Skarsgard. Anthony Hopkins. Idris Elba. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. Chiwetel Ejiofor. Willem Dafoe.
(Just please keep Kevin Spacey out of it.)
Nick_R, how about Mike Meyers?
Kidding.
This is interesting news. Like Drew said, this could possibly affect the storyline of the near-future Bond movies. But more importantly, it seems to end one of the more ugly historical aspects of the franchise.
I knew that there had been something “funny” related to the movie Thunderball that ultimately led to lawsuits and the creation of Never Say Never Again… but I never knew the details. I didn’t realize it had gone all the way back to pre-Sean Connery attempts by Ian Fleming to put Bond on the widescreen! Thanks, Drew.
Trying to think of a continental. Maybe Gerard Depardieu or Bruno Ganz? I’ll suggest Ian Holm as a British alternative.
Mark Strong. Jared Harris. Kevin Spacey. Stellan Skarsgard.
But my one wish… my true dark horse for Blofeld would be…
…
Wait for it…
…
Arnold.
Yes. Arnold. Schwarzenegger.
And I’m not kidding, not being ironic, and definitely not insane.
I think Arnold would frakking CRUSH it as Blofeld. And give Daniel Craig’s Bond all he could want.
As long as they keep it light on the puns and quips, Arnold would be an AWESOME Blofeld.
I’m willing to give you the benefit of the doubt that you’re not kidding, so I’m curious to hear you justify that choice. Is it just a feeling that you think he’d be good in the role, or can you actually put it into words? Because, no disrespect to the man, but Arnold has zero range, so he’d essentially be playing Blofeld as himself. What about that strikes you as a good take on the character? Not trying to be difficult. Just curious.
No range??? He’s played a Terminator robot AND a Kindergarten Cop.
I didn`t know about some of that backstory. Thanks for filling in the blanks.
This is the greatest movie news I`ve heard in quite some time (screw Star Wars). I`ve always dreamed of having Ernst Stavro Blofeld and SPECTRE return to the Bond franchise. Now I`m glad they`re waiting for Sam Mendes to return.
I haven`t felt connected to Bond since Timothy Dalton left. I`ve liked the films since then but Skyfall really earned a place in my heart. With the return of M, Moneypenny and the old style office, James Bond was finally back to his roots.
And now this. I am ecstatic!!!
I would be in favour of recasting Blofeld in every movie. His character is a chameleon, changing his accent and appearance to remain anonymous.
Wouldn’t it be ironic and cool if they could bring in Sean Connery for the first incarnation?
Other suggestions: Terence Stamp, Jeremy Irons, Ed Harris, Ian McKellan, Malcolm McDowell, Armin Mueller-Stahl, John Malkovich. I’m just spitballing here.
Daniel Day Lewis? May as well reach for the stars – literally.
Actually, one of the things I disliked about the Connery/Lazenby films were how they re-cast Blofeld in each film. One actor, please…let’s have some continuity.
I’m with Monty Jack on this one. A couple years ago I marathoned the entire series from “Dr. No” to “Quantum Of Solace.” As much as I love the early films, one thing that really seemed crazy (especially in a marathon format) was the way Blofeld was all over the map in appearance and characterization. By the time Charles Gray was playing him in “Diamonds Are Forever” I was ready to throw my hands up. Telly Savalas’ Blofeld (my favorite, by the way) had his neck broken at the end of “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service,” Charles Gray shows up in the next movie walking around and looking like Charles Gray, then we get wheelchair, broken-neck Blofeld again in the next movie “Live And Let Die.” It’s insane. I can understand re-casting the role from time to time (look at Bond himself), but a little continuity character-wise would be nice.
That`s the point though. Blofeld is a chameleon – always changing his appearance. The Wiki page on him describes this which is consistent throughout the novels. That`s what makes him so hard to find and why Bond spent years trying to track him down.
By the way “Skraggo, I believe you`re referring to `For Your Eyes Only`, not `Live and Let Die`.
This is definitely interesting. I had wondered if Quantum of Solace soured them on whatever the ongoing narrative was from the first two films (especially since Skyfall basically abandoned it), but it seems that’s not the case.
Not sure who I’d have in mind for a new Blofeld. Jared Harris seems to be cut from the right cloth, but I think I’d rather they surprised me.
Anybody up for a THIRD version of “Thunderball”? It’s been over 30 years since the last one? We’re WAY past due!
Now if they could only get rid of Sam Mendes. SKYFALL is so grossly overrated, IMO. A glum, queasy outing for 007 made by writers and a director who seem to have utter disdain for the character. And for fun.
You must have seen a different movie that me…Skyfall was thrilling.
Wasn’t QUANTUM supposed to be the substitute SPECTRE anyways? How will they factor both into upcoming Bond movies?
Why do you think QUANTUM is going to factor into anything more? That story’s done. We’re more likely to see Sean Bean return from the dead than Quantum.
It was pretty obvious to me that QUANTUM was being groomed to be “the new SPECTRE” for the Craig era, but poor reaction to Quantum Of Solace brought that to a swift halt. I just wish, if they bring back SPECTRE for upcoming films, they’ll treat them the way the Connery films did, where every movie was self-contained, yet SPECTRE was always there, pulling the strings from the shadows.
I too thought they were setting up Quantum as a defacto SPECTRE, but it’s always nice to have the real McCoy. If it were up to me, I’d cast Ben Kingsley.
That is another actor I thought of as well.
I cant say I’m thrilled by this news. I love the old movies with SPECTRE and Blofeld, but I wonder whether or not they have any juice left in them. Especially after they’ve been parodied so often, even by the Bond films themselves. If Blofeld comes onscreen stroking his pussycat, audiences are just going to laugh. But if he DOESN’T have the cat, then he is not really Blofeld.
And after three straight movies with sophisticated, continental European baddies running their private terrorist groups, I kind of hope they switch it up for the next movie. How about an American or an Indian or a Brazilian villain? How about a Canadian bad guy for a change!?
I think with Skyfall, they’ve finally figured out how to make Bond films that have a throwback element to them without being cheesy. So in that sense, they won the SPECTRE/Blofeld rights back at the perfect time. Those elements wouldn’t have worked at all in the films of the 80s and 90s (witness the horrible tongue-in-cheek use of “Blofeld” in the beginning of For Your Eyes Only), but the way things are going now, I think they’ll be a great addition.
Paul Reubens was born to play Blofeld…
I’m hoping they really don’t plan to just drop all threads from Casino Royale and Quantum Of Solace entirely. I’m hoping this settlement was done partially in service to picking those threads back up.
If Thunderball is not my favorite, it’s definitely a strong second to Goldfinger and the two films often trade positions depending on my mood. Goldfinger is the gold-plated template for the series, but Thunderball marked the apex of Bondmania and is probably the coolest, most confident of the Bonds.
The sexiest girls, tons of gadgets, fantastic underwater action, a beautiful location and Connery
at the very top of his game. Hard to beat
Fine news, I guess. I really liked the originality of the last Bond film. I don’t want the franchise to turn into nothing but fan service and call backs like the new Star Trek films.
I’m certainly not excited by this news. At the time, SPECTRE was a way of portraying our Cold War enemies without name checking actual countries. In the recent Bond movies, the best villains have a reason for their bad behavior. “Goldeneye,” an ex-friend and fellow agent of Bond’s is his opposite and wants revenge. Le Chiffre is a gambler and that becomes the engine of the story. “Skyfall” the guy wants revenge on M. They’re all more personal than a mysterious conspiracy group that wants to run the world (which was why “Quantum” didn’t work as well…
It’s almost a shame now that Mikkelsen was cast in Casino Royale, since I can picture him absolutely dominating as Blofeld.
I always felt like the Daniel Craig films were laying the groundwork for SPECTRE all along… or at least something LIKE SPECTRE.