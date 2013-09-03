Listen to M.I.A.’s poppy ‘Come Walk With Me’ in full

Last spring, a snippet of M.I.A.”s new single, “Come Walk With Me” leaked, but the teaser last week revealed a reworked tune and the full version, released today, turns out to be a pop song that morphs into a psychedelic banger back to pop song and back to banger again. In other words, it”s the perfect tune to wake you up and get you ready for the short work week after the three-day holiday.

It”s a deceptively sweet song: things seem all rosy as she sings “Can I be your best friend? Can I make it to the end,” until she innocently throws in, “It”s cool, it”s takes two, so I”m gonna still fu** with you.” She also threatens that “there are a thousand ways to track you down.” Stalk much? You can”t turn your back on this one for a minute.

“Come Walk With Me” is from “Matangi,” which will come out Nov. 5 (the same day as Eminem”s “MMLP2”), and is a reference to M.I.A.”s birth name, Mathangi, and the Hindu goddess of music. As you may recall, “Matangi” has been pushed back a few times this year because, of all things, M.I.A. claimed that Interscope found it too “positive” and wanted her to make it darker. I guess that”s where the “f*ck with you” comes in.

M.I.A. previously released “Bring The Noize” from “Matangi.”