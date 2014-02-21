Michael B. Jordan and Miles Teller pair up again for Warner Bros. heist film

(CBR) Michael B. Jordan and Miles Teller can”t seem to get enough of each other: The two young actors, who can be seen together in the romantic comedy “That Awkward Moment”, are also finalizing deals to star in Fox”s Fantastic Four reboot. However, it looks like they”re not stopping there.

According to TheWrap, they”re also attached to star in Warner Bros. heist film from their That “Awkward Moment” director Tom Gormican. No title has been announced, but the project is vaguely described as a lighthearted romp along the lines of “Ocean”s 11”.

Jordan, best known for television roles on “The Wire” and “Parenthood” before he starred in “Fantastic Four” director Josh Trank”s “Chronicle”, received critical acclaim last year for his performance in “Fruitvale Station”. Teller”s filmography includes “Rabbit Hole”, “Project X”, “21 & Over” and “The Spectacular Now”. He”ll next be seen in Divergent.