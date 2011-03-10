Michael Chiklis to star in ‘Vince Uncensored’ pilot from Conan O’Brien

Michael Chiklis is set to star in CBS’ comedy pilot “Vince Uncensored,” from Warner Bros. TV and Conan O’Brien’s Conaco Prods.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pilot (written by Phoef Sutton) deals with a man who takes a more honest approach to things after going through a life-altering experience.

The actor, who is best known for tough-talking roles on dramas “The Shield” and “The Commish,” has shown his comedic chops as a voice on “Family Guy,” on NBC’s short-lived sitcom “Daddio,” and in the recent “Fantastic Four” films.

Chiklis can currently be seen Tuesday nights on ABC’s “No Ordinary Family.”

Although “No Ordinary Family” has been a fairly large ratings disappointment for the network, the series remains on ABC’s schedule and hasn’t been officially canceled. Chiklis’ CBS pilot would be in second position to “No Ordinary Family” until ABC makes a formal decision on the series, probably in May.â€¨ â€¨

Sutton is executive producing the “Vince Uncensored” pilot, along with Conaco’s O’Brien and David Kissinger.