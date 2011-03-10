Michael Chiklis to star in ‘Vince Uncensored’ pilot from Conan O’Brien

Michael Chiklis is set to star in CBS’ comedy pilot “Vince Uncensored,” from Warner Bros. TV and Conan O’Brien’s Conaco Prods.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pilot (written by Phoef Sutton) deals with a man who takes a more honest approach to things after going through a life-altering experience.
The actor, who is best known for tough-talking roles on dramas “The Shield” and “The Commish,” has shown his comedic chops as a voice on “Family Guy,” on NBC’s short-lived sitcom “Daddio,” and in the recent “Fantastic Four” films.
Chiklis can currently be seen Tuesday nights on ABC’s “No Ordinary Family.”
Although “No Ordinary Family” has been a fairly large ratings disappointment for the network, the series remains on ABC’s schedule and hasn’t been officially canceled. Chiklis’ CBS pilot would be in second position to “No Ordinary Family” until ABC makes a formal decision on the series, probably in May.â€¨ â€¨
Sutton is executive producing the “Vince Uncensored” pilot, along with Conaco’s O’Brien and David Kissinger.
So I guess No Ordinary Family is on the ropes. Gotta wonder what his fellow cast members think about him grabbing a pilot so fast.
This isn’t an uncommon move, particularly when a show is all but guaranteed to be canceled the way No Ordinary Family is. I doubt anyone he works with begrudges him this move; if anything, I’m sure they have their own agents working on finding them a pilot.
“The Commish” was a “tough-talking” role? Cause I don’t remember that episode.
Come on! He hates Mondays and loves Lasagna!
Wait a minute…
Note the byline reads “BY HITFIX STAFF.” Methinks a 20-something staffer who has never seen The Commish wrote this article and simply jumped to a conclusion about the show, rather than doing 2 minutes of research.
Although there was that one time he got tough with a Diplomat using his Immunity to skirt the law— he gave him parking tickets! He gave him a ticket for not holding the door open for a lady! Take that, jerk!
Although once he ordered a prostitute to Jerry’s house and didn’t pay her. That was very Vic Mackey of him.
I like No Ordinary Family. It seems like if I really enjoy a show they cancel it. I’m just going to start hating everything. UGH! You know we could always use another reality show. NOT!
I actually like No Ordinary Family, it took a while to find it’s footing but now it’s finally interesting. It’d suck if it gets cancelled but some crap shows like The Bachelor/ette, Dancing With The Stars, and Modern Family stay on.