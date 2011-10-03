Michelle Yeoh stands defiant in the trailer for Luc Besson’s ‘The Lady’

Luc Besson’s “The Lady” bowed at Toronto this year where reviews weren’t exactly glowing. But Cohen Media Group picked up the film out of the fest and Michelle Yeoh’s Best Actress campaign could be something to keep an eye on (as could David Thewlis in supporting if the film really catches on). Still, one wonders if the infrastructure will be there to feed a considerable awards campaign, or if the goal of turning a profit on modest spending will win out the day. Such is the balance of picking up a film like this. In any case, the trailer recently dropped via Yahoo! Movies and it gives a good overall indication of what we can expect from Yeoh and Thewlis. Check out the embed after the jump.