Listen: Miguel’s ‘Bawdy’ antics go down smooth on two new tracks

Is newly-minted R&B star Miguel devil or angel? Perhaps both.

The multiple Grammy nominee (he received a total of five nods earlier this month) uploaded two brand new tracks to YouTube over the weekend that showcase two distinct sides of his musical persona: the naughty and the nice.

The first song, an old-school jam titled “On These Wings,” sees the singer cooing “You’re in good hands/So just relax cause this is your captain” to a lover as he urges her to “get lost up in the moment” and “dance the night away” with him.

The second new tune is “Bawdy,” a dance-ready track that lives up to its title with a sexy electronic beat and lyrics like “Invite all your girlfriends for a slumber party/Baby let’s party” and “Indulge yourself/And join the ball/Lust and laughter echo down the hall/From every room, you can hear ’em come.”

Oh, my.

Check out both new songs below. After you’ve finished listening, let us know what you think in the comments.