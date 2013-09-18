Miley Cyrus crashes into No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Wrecking Ball’

Miley Cyrus crashes into No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 as “Wrecking Ball” becomes her first chart topper, soaring 22-1.

Streaming and digital sales propel the push following the controversial video, which features a nude Cyrus. “Ball” replaces Katy Perry”s “Roar,” which falls to No. 2, following two weeks at No. 1.

An interesting Cyrus family note: While Cyrus is the only member of her family to score a No. 1 song on the Hot 100, three Cyruses have landed top 10 hits: Miley, her father Billy Ray, who landed at No. 4 with “Achy Breaky Heart” 21 years ago; and her brother Trace, who hit No. 10 with “Shake It,” as part of Metro Station in 2008, according to Billboard.

Miley”s previous peak was No. 2 with “Party in the U.S.A.”

Lorde”s “Royals” holds at No. 3, Robin Thicke”s “Blurred Lines,” featuring T.I. and Pharrell,” falls 2-4, and Avicii”s “Wake Me Up” remains at No. 5.

Jay Z”s “Holy Grail,” featuring Justin Timberlake,” slides 4-6, Lady Gaga”s “Applause” is at No. 7 for the second straight week, Eminem”s “Berzerk” rises 10-8, Drake”s “Hold On, We”re Going Home,” featuring Majid Jordan, slips one spot to No. 9, and Lana Del Rey & Cedric Gervais” “Summertime Sadness” fades into fall as it declines four spots to No. 10.